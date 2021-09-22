Attorney General Knudsen Issues Statement on Guilty Verdict in Trial of Lloyd Barrus">Attorney General Knudsen Issues Statement on Guilty Verdict in Trial of Lloyd Barrus In response to the guilty verdict in the trial of Lloyd Barrus, who played an…

Submit Release
Attorney General Knudsen Issues Statement on Guilty Verdict in Trial of Lloyd Barrus

In response to the guilty verdict in the trial of Lloyd Barrus, who played an active role in the murder of Broadwater County Sheriff deputy Mason Moore in 2017, Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement:

“I am extremely proud of the Montana Department of Justice Prosecution Services Bureau and the Broadwater County Attorney’s Office for their hard work on this case. Justice has been served, and a man guilty of assisting in the murder of a Montana law enforcement officer will now be held to account.”

Barrus was found guilty of three counts of deliberate homicide by accountability and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide.

