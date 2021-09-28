Disruptive Technologies To Bring Leading Edge Sensors to Western Norway Regional Health Authority

OSLO, NORWAY, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, was awarded a two-year frame agreement with an extension option with Helse Vest, Western Norway Regional Health Authority, to deliver wireless temperature sensors to health care facilities throughout the region. Based in Stavanger, Helse Vest is a state-owned regional health authority responsible for operating five health trusts that operate nine hospitals in the counties of Rogaland and Vestland.

The sensors will be used to ensure temperatures remain within set parameters in rooms, refrigerators, freezers, and heating incubators. Helse Vest was searching for a solution that could measure temperature wirelessly, and communicate with their internal IT systems through an API. In evaluating potential partner solutions, Helse Vest looked at two main criteria - quality and total cost. DT scored highest in both categories.

“Disruptive Technologies Research AS scored highly on functional requirements related to assembly, physical size of components, connection and easy expansion with new sensors. The solution has few components and can easily connect many sensors to a base unit,” Helse Vest said in their letter of offer.

Ultimately, the decision to go with DT’s tiny wireless IoT sensors came down to specific capabilities such as:
-Ease of installation
-Battery life
-Sensor size
-API flexibility
-Security

DT’s wireless sensors will be used to eliminate the need for manual temperature inspections for equipment such as freezers or incubators. Manual inspections are both inefficient and can lead to faulty equipment going unnoticed for a dangerous amount of time. The sensors will integrate with Helse Vest’s system via a user-friendly API. Hospital staff will receive alerts should the temperature within one of the units begin to move out of the acceptable range. This allows plenty of time to fix faults before any real damage occurs.

“We are grateful and excited to win this opportunity. Seeing our technology deployed in hospitals validates the quality, ease of use, and robustness of the sensors, and the value of the data. We look forward to a fruitful partnership over the coming years,” saidBengt Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies.

The Helse Vest contract bolsters DT’s already established track record of using sensor technology to help improve hospital operations. In 2020, an engagement with 120 health care facilities in the UK saved 10,000 nurse hours, protected refrigerated drug stock (including the COVID-19 vaccine) and brought an ROI of 598%.


About Disruptive Technologies: Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors. Their sensing solutions simplify data collection and enable digital retrofitting and remote monitoring of all buildings and equipment. Disruptive Technologies provides more efficient and sustainable operations in minutes. Learn more at www.disruptive-technologies.com.

Disruptive Technologies | World's Smallest Wireless Sensor

