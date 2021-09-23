Plug and Play Selects Stere.io to Join Cohort of Technology Innovators
EINPresswire.com/ -- Stere.io, a digital ecosystem designed to tackle speed-to-market, capacity sourcing, and other challenges faced by managing general agents (MGAs), has been selected by Plug and Play as one of more than 150 startups to join the innovation accelerator's Winter 2021 Batches.
Stere, launched in May 2021, is permanently changing how managing general agencies, insurtechs and program administrators resolve speed-to-market, capacity sourcing, and other operating challenges. The Stere technology ecosystem transforms the manual and inefficient processes in insurance program business with digital tools that pair with human intuition to increase success rates. Stere enables MGAs, insurtechs and embedded programs to source insurance capacity efficiently and effectively.
"Plug and Play is one of the premier innovation platforms in the world, and the Stere team is immensely proud to have been selected to participate in their Winter 2021 innovation program and join Plug and Play's global innovation system," said Dogan Kaleli, CEO of Stere.
"Stere is using technology to modernize insurance, and we're making the traditional 'relationship business' of insurance programs a data-driven and efficient relationship business," Kaleli added.
Companies in Plug and Play's Winter Batches will participate in one of the following programs through November: Energy, Enterprise Tech, Fintech, Health, Insurtech, Internet of Things, Mobility, Real Estate & Construction, and Travel & Hospitality. Plug and Play has developed a global network of more than 30,000 startups, 500 industry-leading corporate partners, and hundreds of venture capital firms and investors. Startups in the Winter Batches represent many countries, including the United States, Austria, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Israel and Singapore.
About Stere.io
Stere.io is a digital ecosystem for insurance programs. With Stere, program leaders source insurance capacity and access digital tools to launch sooner and grow smarter. Stere clients are MGAs, insurtech MGAs and embedded insurance programs, and their ecosystem partners such as carriers, fronting carriers, reinsurers, brokers, program consultants, and technology providers. Visit www.stere.io or email hello@stere.io for a demo.
About Plug and Play
Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.
