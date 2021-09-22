Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop

HOUSTON – As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close all northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway at I-610 West Loop Friday, September 24 at 9 p.m. until Monday, September 27 at 5 a.m.

Crews will continue construction on the new I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound, which spans over the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway. This ramp is anticipated to open later this year.

There will be additional impacts during construction including the closure of various connector, entrance and exit ramps. These closures can be found at https://traffic.houstontranstar.org/swz/i69i610/.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control. The same closure will be needed the following weekend October 1-4.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information will be posted at www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com. Follow HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates and more on this project.

For more information, contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077. Also Follow us on Twitter TxDOTHouston.