COVID-19 Daily Update 9-22-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 22, 2021, there are currently 15,280 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 26 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,467 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Jefferson County, a 43-year old male from Roane County, a 64-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old male from Wyoming County, a 61-year old male from Nicholas County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 58-year old male from Mingo County, a 66-year old male from Wirt County, a 78-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Pleasants County, a 59-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Mingo County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 98-year old female from Morgan County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from McDowell County, an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from McDowell County, a 57-year old female from Wirt County, a 47-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 58-year old female from Hardy County, a 74-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Berkeley County, and an 81-year old female from Pocahontas County.

“Each life lost to this disease is a tragedy, and we send our thoughts and sympathies to the families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “All West Virginians are encouraged to utilize the free testing and schedule a free COVID-19 vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (105), Berkeley (638), Boone (199), Braxton (194), Brooke (135), Cabell (987), Calhoun (70), Clay (70), Doddridge (55), Fayette (338), Gilmer (40), Grant (179), Greenbrier (268), Hampshire (203), Hancock (225), Hardy (160), Harrison (798), Jackson (229), Jefferson (354), Kanawha (1,095), Lewis (173), Lincoln (152), Logan (375), Marion (519), Marshall (303), Mason (189), McDowell (226), Mercer (617), Mineral (334), Mingo (326), Monongalia (399), Monroe (124), Morgan (116), Nicholas (241), Ohio (292), Pendleton (56), Pleasants (78), Pocahontas (41), Preston (347), Putnam (569), Raleigh (616), Randolph (219), Ritchie (132), Roane (101), Summers (107), Taylor (148), Tucker (58), Tyler (105), Upshur (268), Wayne (413), Webster (79), Wetzel (161), Wirt (50), Wood (734), Wyoming (270). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marion, Mineral, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration at:https://wv.getmycovidresult.com)

Doddridge County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM –2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV Campground, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Raleigh County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking lot across from the Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida and Madison Streets), Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.