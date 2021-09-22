Gazprom and Shell review current issues of joint activities

Background

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a British-Dutch oil and gas concern focused on hydrocarbon production, processing and marketing in more than 70 countries. The company is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands.

Gazprom and Shell are bound by the Agreement of Strategic Cooperation.

Russia's first LNG plant is operating as part of the Sakhalin II project. The project operator of Sakhalin II is Sakhalin Energy (Gazprom – 50 per cent plus one share, Shell – 27.5 per cent minus one share, Mitsui & Co. Ltd – 12.5 per cent, and Mitsubishi Corporation – 10 per cent).