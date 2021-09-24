Rupam Sarmah brings Chanting and Healing Energies from Around the World with the Power of Music
AUM - The Divine Sound | Blessings to Humanity | Music for the Soul
We put all our hopes or trust into matters - everyday objects, all our problems can be solved by machines, money, power, and we neglect our inner values. Do not neglect your inner potential.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "AUM - The Divine Sound" - The Chanting and Healing Energies from around the world, over 7000 years old; Rupam Sarmah collaborates with Grammy® winner George Kahumoku, Jr., Kevin Mackie, Brian Vibberts, Cindy Paulos, Dr. Tom Vendetti, Michael Romanowski, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Padma Shri Sumitra Guha, and many others from around the world. The New Age album, AUM - The Divine Sound, will be released on Sept 24.
— Dalai Lama
Rupam worked on this project remotely and in-studio during COVID. Rupam composed and recorded over three years hundreds of instruments to blend ancient mantras, chants, and words of wisdom.
A-U-M symbolizes the sound of the Universe. The musical compositions bring Chanting and Healing energies such as Dalai Lama temple chants, ALOHA Blessings, Veda, Upanishad, words of RUMI, Native American Chants, Tibetan Chants, Lord's Prayer, etc. The music of AUM helps in meditation, yoga, and healing of our minds through beautifully arranged tones and elevated vibrations as music therapy. Yoga and meditation are a connection to understanding our inner soul instead of looking outside for everything. Happiness is a personal choice; it comes from within. Rupam's research about Neuroscience and Music Therapy is currently ongoing at Disability institutes and Brain Research centers, documenting early intervention in pain relief, autism, and depression. The right kind of Music helps one relax, refresh, and reorganize the neurons in the brain. Music is a form of sensory stimulation. Rupam's earlier music project, OMKARA, took the science of music to the chakras – the seats of our energies – to inspire healing and balancing of our mind and body.
AUM - ALOHA Blessings (pre-release) includes three tracks of 30 minutes – Blessings to Humanity, Rays of Euphoria, and Epiphany of Oneself. The full album contains sixteen tracks of 154 minutes of music, each representing healing mantras and cultures worldwide. The music meshes the chanting, Classical Ragas, Western music, and world Instrumentation creating the healing vibes – Music for the Soul.
"With the sounds of AUM, we have brought new age and world music a large step forward. It is a unique experience of Eastern and Western music, based on roots of our culture and ancient mantras yet with forward-thinking creations of sound. My work reflects the message of Oneness, Humanity, Peace, and Love," says Rupam.
TRACKLIST
• Blessings to Humanity
• Rays of Euphoria
• Revitalizing Wisdom
• Spreading Joy
• Healing the World
• Thundering Love
• Epiphany of Oneself
• Shivoham in Soul
and eight instrumental [meditation] tracks
Dr. Rupam Sarmah is originally from Assam, India, and currently living in California. Sarmah is a humanitarian, singer-songwriter, sound engineer, filmmaker, and computer scientist. He has directed award-winning films, composed songs in various languages and film scores for over 20 years receiving international recognitions, such as Guinness World Records, #1 on Billboard World music chart, Human Rights Award, UNESCO Center for Peace - Cultural Ambassador.
With a theme, Ability in Disability, Rupam's recent narrative feature film, One Little Finger, made history with a cast of over eighty persons with disabilities. One Little Finger is not just a film; it's a movement to promote inclusion and diversity to break the barriers of stigma in disability. The film is available on Amazon, Apple, Google, and other OTT platforms.
"AUM creates the depth of rich sound that lifts you to higher dimensions with the power of music," says Rev. Dr. Cindy Paulos.
AUM – The Divine Sound will be available in Stereo and Dolby Atmos® in iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Tidal, and other platforms. To learn more about the project, please visit www.RupamSarmah.net/aum.
