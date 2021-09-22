Europe Air Ambulance Services Market | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, September 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advancements in the online booking of medical mobile vehicles are creating growth prospects in the Europe air ambulance services market. The mechanical headways, increasing geriatric population, and increasing commonness of constant issues are driving growth opportunities in the European air ambulance services market.

The European air ambulance services market is divided on the basis of country, model, and type. As per segmentation on the basis of country, the market is divided into Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Spain. Furthermore, on the basis of the model, the European air ambulance services market is classified into hospital-based and community-based. Based on type, the European air ambulance services market is bifurcated into rotary-wing and fixed-wing.

The report is based on a comprehensive overview of the air ambulance services in Europe with prime emphasis on growth drivers, restraints, upcoming opportunities, and challenges. It also focuses on the impact of the novel covid19 pandemic on this market and how can manufacturers benefit from this situation to obtain as much revenue as possible. The report also discusses the recent trends and opportunities that have shaped the market in the recent past and innovations that will help generate higher revenues for this market in the coming years. The table of segmentation, the name of the leading segment, and its attributing factors are all discussed in this report.

Key Drivers in Europe Air Ambulance Services Market

The European air ambulance services market is rapidly growing on the back of various drivers. The increasing prevalence of different constant infections such as malignancy, cardiovascular sicknesses, and diabetes serves as a prominent driver to boost growth in the market. A variety of factors such as tobacco utilization, liquor, weight, and reception of stationary and undesirable ways of life are serving as crucial factors to increase the predominance of these different infections. So, on the basis of health-related crises, the European air ambulance services market is anticipated to provide efficient services.

These air ambulances are laced with required clinical arrangements. These are furnished with medical staff and clinical gear and provides clinical consideration in a flight. The non-clinical staff from the European air ambulance services market ensure convenient transportation of patients and different organs. Adaptability, security, and accommodation are some of the advantages that are provided by air ambulances. In addition to this, the increasing prevalence of illnesses is also fueling expansion opportunities in the European air ambulance services market.

The growing health disorders and illnesses among the geriatric population are also serving as key drivers to boost growth in the European air ambulance services market. Most ongoing sicknesses such as stroke and coronary illness require immediate clinical consideration. These factors are also fueling growth in the European air ambulance services market.

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies operating in the air ambulance services market for Europe are indulging in collaborative partnerships to generate as much revenue as possible on the one side and maintain a strong foothold in the market competition. Besides this, players are also investing in research and development strategies to improve product and service quality and provide better medical aid for air ambulances to help patients during emergencies.

Some of the players operating in the European air ambulance services market include:

• Airbus S.A.S.

• Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance

• Medical Air Service

• REVA Inc.

• Airlec Air Escape

• Aero Medical Ambulance Service

• Centreline AV Limited

• Quick Air Jet Charter GmbH

• IAS Medical

• European Air Ambulance

• Aero-Dinest GmbH

• Others

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market: Notable Development

• Gainjet Ireland and REVA Inc entered into a strategic partnership to own a privately held aircraft charter management and operator firm in February 2021. The key objective is establishing a European medical center at the Shannon Airport.

The increasing pervasiveness of constant infections like diabetes, cardiovascular sicknesses, and malignancy among other persistent problems has flooded the interest for air ambulance services. Factors like the reception of undesirable and stationary ways of life, weight, liquor, and tobacco utilization, and actual inactivity are contributing to an upsurge in the predominance of these infections. For instance, according to the WHO, there are around 60 million individuals with diabetes in the European district. On the occasion of a health-related crisis, air ambulances are a crucial arrangement. They are furnished with clinical gear and staff that give clinical consideration in flight. The non-clinical staff help in transporting patients and organs. These services offer various advantages, like accommodation, security, and adaptability. Along these lines, benefits offered via air ambulances and the growing weight of ongoing illnesses are factors boosting market development.

The increasing pervasiveness of different illnesses particularly among geriatrics is projected to arise as another key driver. Most ongoing sicknesses, like coronary illness and stroke, require quick clinical consideration. Progressed and innovative clinical consideration is given in air ambulances to patients suffering from coronary illness. Subsequently, air ambulance services are accessible to give a fast reaction in these circumstances. Increasing medical care use in Europe is additionally expected to add to the development of the market for air ambulance services.

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market: Geographical Analysis

Country-wise, the market generated an estimated 19.2% share from Germany in the year 2020 and is currently dominated by the same. This is accountable to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and facilities, coupled with the increasing adoption of air ambulance services. The nation additionally has a high-level air ambulance organization, comprising essential EMS helicopters, inter-medical clinic transport, and double use helicopters. Additionally, Germany has the fourth-most elevated portion of the populace more than 65 in the OECD, with a growing number of individuals influenced by constant conditions. Coronary illness is among the significant reasons for death in Germany.

