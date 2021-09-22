Tax collections bouncing back at 2021 South Dakota State Fair

Tax collections from the 2021 South Dakota State Fair were $211,651.05 according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Revenue.

This latest data from the state fair tax rolls points to a continuing trend of more South Dakotans getting back out to enjoy our state and its numerous attractions. A booming tourism season coupled with increased business activity statewide has led to South Dakota being a recovery leader. While the nation continues to lag, South Dakota is the only state with an economy performing better than before the pandemic began in March 2020.

The latest figures from the five-day fair in Huron, S.D., show an increase from last year’s total of $107,925.73 and a slight decrease compared to 2019’s numbers of $224,871.31. The 2021 fair featured 597 booths rented to 305 different vendors, as well as dozens of events and activities that drew big crowds.

Of the tax collected, $112,182.81 was state sales tax, $48,541.72 was Huron’s municipal sales tax, $14,943.97 was Huron’s municipal gross receipts tax, and $35,982.55 was state tourism tax.