THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Continue Consideration of H.R. 4350 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) The Rule provides for no further general debate and makes in order 476 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here. As of tonight, the House has completed general debate and amendment debate on H.R. 4350, through Schiff Amendment #24. Postponed Amendment Votes (6): Dean Amendment #5 Plaskett Amendment #6 Tlaib Amendment #11 Slotkin/Fitzpatrick Amendment #15 DeGette Amendment #16 Neguse Amendment #17 Following last votes, the House will resume consideration of amendments. Members should be prepared to offer their amendments at the appropriate time tomorrow. Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (8 votes) S. 848 – Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Education and Labor) H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources) H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources) H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform) H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)