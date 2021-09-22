THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2021
Continue Consideration of H.R. 4350 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services)
The Rule provides for no further general debate and makes in order 476 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.
As of tonight, the House has completed general debate and amendment debate on H.R. 4350, through Schiff Amendment #24.
Postponed Amendment Votes (6):
Dean Amendment #5 Plaskett Amendment #6 Tlaib Amendment #11 Slotkin/Fitzpatrick Amendment #15 DeGette Amendment #16 Neguse Amendment #17Following last votes, the House will resume consideration of amendments. Members should be prepared to offer their amendments at the appropriate time tomorrow.
Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (8 votes)
- S. 848 – Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Education and Labor)
- H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)