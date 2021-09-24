Anointed For Prosperity Bookkeeping and More Introduces a Program For New Tax Preparers

Working to make coming into the tax industry a little simpler; through training and support.

OCALA, FL, US, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anointed For Prosperity Bookkeeping and More a Florida based Tax Service Bureau has noticed over the years that new tax preparers are without support and training in most cases. This results in tax returns being filed with errors, clients not being communicated with because they don't know the answers to the questions, and preparers becoming discouraged. This lead to them eventually giving up.

After speaking with many tax preparers but new and experienced, it became that the fact that in most states there is no educational requirement and that there was little to no support when working for MLM companies and smaller companies were the top two reasons for this issue.

To be a part of a solution to this problem they put together a basic course on how to prepare a tax return, put together cost effective packages to make tax software affordable for the solo/small office, and started a Facebook group to offer support to tax preparers. Tax preparers are welcome regardless of their level of experience it is designed to be a place to ask each other questions, show each other support, and share resources.

In an effort to provide a higher quality service level in the 2022 tax season to tax payers that need the help of tax preparers we are looking to work with other companies to for a network of support for freelance preparers. We are available to provide coaching and support to tax preparers. There are also inexpensive packages to help those looking to open new tax businesses get started with a strong foundation.