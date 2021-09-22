Envirocann Models Certified Retailer at Hall of Flowers Santa Rosa

Envirocann is thrilled to be showcasing an array of their Envirocann-Certified and EnvirOganic-Certified clients this year at Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa, CA.

SANTA ROSA, CA, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envirocann is thrilled to be showcasing an array of their Envirocann-Certified and EnvirOganic-Certified clients this year at Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa, CA.

Envirocann is putting their best foot forward and representing their confidently clean and comparable-to-organic clients by modeling a certified retail space at the event this year. Their showcase will be complete with an in-booth dispensary, touch-point interactive kiosks, and all the information one needs to know about upcoming OCal regulations within the California cannabis industry. Envirocann certified products are a trusted and confidently clean choice, whether it's for the end consumer or distributors and retailers looking to source the most nutrient-rich and high quality products on the market. Brands to be showcased include: Coastal Sun Farms, WAMM Phytotherapies, State Flower, Lifted Organics, Bird Valley Organics, Boardwalk Extracts, Strong Joh Extracts, Clarified Confections, Santa Cruz Roots, Amigo Bob’s Organics, Vital Garden Supply, Green Gro Biologicals, Curidor, and Tree Hugger Containers. Their certified retail space model directs consumers and buyers to certified products by implementing an organic-comparable aisle within the dispensary.

Envirocann’s certification scopes include Farm & Cultivation, Manufacturers, Material Input Review, Retail, Boutique Agriculture and Skincare. Envirocann’s certifications are geared towards those with a strict adherence to Best Practices and maintain a dedication to environmental awareness, use of approved input materials, and a commitment to corporate responsibility. The EnvirOganic level represents an additional adherence to organic production and principles. All certified farmers complete an Annual Site Inspection, as well as additional routine Sample Inspections for each crop cycle, to achieve and sustain the EnvirOganic Certification.

Envirocann aims to be accredited by CCOF in time for OCal regulations to be put in place in 2022. OCal certification ensures cannabis operations meet standards that are consistent with the National Organic Program (NOP). Envirocann is quickly growing and prepared for full national and international expansion with certified cultivators, hemp/CBD, retail and boutique agricultural clients. Envirocann currently operates in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Michigan.

For more information, please contact info@envirocann.com or visit envirocann.com to start your company’s certification process.

ABOUT ENVIROCANN

Envirocann and EnvirOganic Certified producers and brands offer a refreshing alternative to the consumer. The Envirocann and EnvirOganic certification verifies a company's commitment to the environment, to clean production methods, to their employees safety and equal treatment, and to producing confidently clean products. These standards provide the supply chain and consumers confidence in their purchase decisions.