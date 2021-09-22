12th Judicial Nominating Commission to meet September 27

The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 27, to discuss seeking additional nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Lincoln County created by Judge Brian Grace’s October 1 retirement.

The commission received one nomination by a noon deadline September 20.

The 12th Judicial District is composed of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic, and Washington counties.

The meeting is open to the public.

Eligibility requirements Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Lincoln County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice K.J. Wall as the nonvoting chair; Carol Good, Barnard; William Navis, Belleville; Dwight Daniels, Curtis Frasier, and Jerry Harrison, Beloit; Dana Brewer and J. Bradley Lowell, Concordia; Tanner Johnson, Courtland; Daniel Metz, Lincoln; Darrell Miller and Roger Rightmeier, Mankato; and Bruce Meyer, Palmer.