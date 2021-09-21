Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Introduction of the Protecting Our Democracy Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the introduction of the Protecting Our Democracy Act:

“The past four years have shown us that every generation has a role to play in strengthening our democratic institutions so that future Americans can enjoy the blessings of liberty and self-government.  That’s why House Democrats are introducing this legislation today to strengthen our democracy, to protect our Constitutional government, and to promote transparency and accountability among those elected to serve in high office.  I am proud to cosponsor this legislation and thank Chairman Adam Schiff for taking the lead in drafting and introducing it.  I look forward to bringing the Protecting Our Democracy Act to the Floor following committee consideration.  Along with the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, this bill will buttress our democracy against serious threats to the future of American government of the people, by the people, and For the People.”

