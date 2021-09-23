Amy Colville, Founder of World’s Premier Plant-Based Mylk (milk) Company 'aMYLK' Releases "I'm Cosmic", a New Super Mylk

"I'm cosmic" Amy Colville, Owner of aMylk (left) and Reiki Master Energy Work Teacher (Right)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You are about to taste the world's first (as far as I know) food product created to support you through Mercury Retrograde! My newest Super aMYLK was made in collaboration with my dear friend, Reiki Master, and Intuitive + Energy Work Teacher/ Mentor /Guide, CC Barber. We created "I'm cosmic©" to help provide nourishment and support to you during the 3–5-week period known as Mercury Retrograde.

Founder of aMYLK, Amy Colville states, “CC and I are delighted to combine our collective skill sets to bring this unusual product to the marketplace at a time that feels very aligned."

Mercury Retrograde is an astrological phenomenon that occurs approximately 3-4 times per year. During this time the planet Mercury appears to slow down or go backwards in its orbit. In astrology, the planet Mercury is believed to rule all types of intellect and communication. During it's retrograde phase all communication seems to go awry. Its effects are seemingly obvious and universal to everyone and during this phase, many people report interpersonal challenges, communication mishaps, technological failures and feelings of confusion and exhaustion.

How can I'm cosmic help?

While Mercury slows down and "naps" and communication stutters, Mercury in retrograde provides us with many opportunities to relax, rethink, reevaluate, reassess, renew and ground. As such, CC & I have incorporated many healing and grounding earth elements into this mylk to help you feel truly present, joyful and nourished with every sip.

“All the joking & dramatic memes aside this next level consumable product we created is an invitation to actively participate & step into flow with what beauty & growth Mercury’s Retrogrades can offer us when we shift how we’re thinking about or approaching it," states CC Barber.

To this almond based mylk, we’ve added a flower (blue butterfly pea), a mushroom (a powerful, healing concentrated extract of Reishi mushroom), a tree bark (we've chosen Catuaba bark, which is known to energize while calming the nervous system and reducing anxiety) and Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol (a 99.999% pure mineral dietary supplement for immune support. It turns out that Silver has been used as an antimicrobial since ancient times to purify both milk and water).

Barber continues, “'I’m cosmic’s' grounding ingredients straight from nature + life force energy will help nourish you from the inside out during Mercury Rx."

To add a little more woo...

Each batch of I'm cosmic will be soaked (indirect method) with a special crystal and CC will be infusing the mylk with life force energy by way of Reiki.

Whether you are a believer in Astrology and the potential effects of Mercury in retrograde or not, we hope that I'm cosmic will make you feel amazing, joyful and at the very least... curious.

“Whether you are a true student of Astrology or simply curious, we hope that I’m cosmic © will surprise, nurture and delight you," concludes Colville.

Barber concludes, “Navigating glitchy technology & miscommunication are often a struggle during Mercury Retrograde. I’m cosmic is thoughtfully crafted with natural elements from the earth + universal life force energy to help you find presence, peaceful perspective & sustainable energy at a time that can leave you feeling scattered, frustrated, sluggish & out of flow."

Photography and artwork by Carson Colville, Olivia Ashton and Tailored Art