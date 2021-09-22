Vegas Sports Announces License to Partner with Major Arizona Sportsbooks
Arizona Department of Gaming grants temporary license for event wagering supplier
Our new website will enhance an individual’s ability to locate and compare regulated sportsbooks in their state or a neighboring state.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Sports Inc., a provider of player acquisition services for the regulated domestic sports betting industry, announced today that it has been issued a temporary supplier license by the Arizona Department of Gaming to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state.
— Serge Villani
Vegas Sports strives to make the process of selecting a sportsbook less complicated, while providing access to the best new user offers from world-class sportsbooks. Prior the start of the NFL season, Vegas Sports redesigned their featured website http://www.VegasSports.com to accommodate an expanding client base. The website is designed for an impartial yet seamless experience for users. Users can easily locate licensed sportsbooks in their state and review important information, such as risk-free bets, deposit match, bet enhancements, free bets, and brand loyalty programs.
“Our new website will enhance an individual’s ability to locate and compare regulated sportsbooks in their state or a neighboring state,” Serge Villani, Founder and President of Vegas Sports, said in a statement. “From the start, Vegas Sports has been designed to provide the sports bettor with an edge. Now our partnerships with the largest books in the business will give our audience access to their most lucrative offers.”
Vegas Sports has established itself as a key player for client acquisitions in the state of Arizona. Its partnerships include NFL Approved Sportsbook Operators WynnBET, BetMGM, Caesars and FanDuel. In addition, users will find Churchill Downs’ TwinSpires sportsbook and European bookmaker Unibet. With this temporary license, the company intends to add more partners in the coming months. “We expect Arizona to become one of the largest regulated sports betting markets in the nation by the end of 2021, rivaling only New Jersey and Pennsylvania in dollars wagered”, said Villani.
Vegas Sports’ partnerships span nationwide, allowing the company to reach over 50 million potential sports bettors. A recent study by the American Gaming Association found that 39% of adult Americans are either current or potential sports bettors. According to other research, the sports betting market should reach over $90 billion in revenue by 2023.
About Vegas Sports Inc.
Founded in 1998, Vegas Sports is a sportsbook client acquisition company focused on connecting sports bettors with high quality licensed operators.
Vegas Sports Inc. is licensed in Nevada, Colorado, Indiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, and West Virginia. To learn more, visit http://www.VegasSports.com.
Duke Santos
Vegas Sports, Inc.
info@vegassports.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn