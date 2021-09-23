GoVibe Aims to Reinvent the Car Rental Experience on Oahu
GoVibe provides an enhanced car rental experience for travelers to Oahu, Hawaii through a new app and website-based operationOAHU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, whether it’s for business or for pleasure, millions of people rent cars when they take a trip. According to Allied Market Research, the annual revenue for the global car rental market adds up to roughly $94 billion. However, most people unfortunately find the car rental experience to be a stressful one. GoVibe aims to eliminate this stress and revolutionize the car rental experience through its new app and website platform, starting on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.
“Roughly 10 million people visit Hawaii each year and want the freedom of a rental car to enjoy the open roads and explore the beauty that the State has to offer,” added Gary Oda, President of GoVibe. “Our mission is to offer a streamlined experience beginning with curbside pickup, a quick handoff at the car rental hub and coordinated curbside drop off at the airport at the end of a visit.”
GoVibe is a new company that provides a streamlined, private car style rental experience for travelers to Oahu, Hawaii through its app and website-based operation. People can download the GoVibe app from the Google Play or Apple Apps stores and proceed from there or go directly to the company’s website, https://govibe.com. The GoVibe experience is intuitive, transparent, and affordable. GoVibe’s members will enjoy private car style pick up and drop off in their quality, sanitized vehicles.
GoVibe is presently in its beta stage to fine-tune operational details and build its supply of rental cars to ensure the highest level of quality and service for GoVibe members.
“When you come to Hawaii, whether it’s for business or pleasure, you want a relaxing experience,” added Oda. “GoVibe will ensure you receive your rental car and return your rental car (and make it to your flight) with minimal fuss and stress.”
For tips on exploring Oahu and insights on what the locals love, follow GoVibe’s Instagram page at: https://instagram.com/govibe_?utm_medium=copy_link
For more information about GoVibe or to become a member, please visit https://govibe.com
Source:
Allied Market Research. Car Rental Market Statistics. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/car-rental-market
Kurt Osaki
GoVibe
+1 (510) 414-0292
