Elvis Presley signed contract for the purchase of Graceland in Memphis sells online for $114,660 by PristineAuction.com
The custom-framed 1957 contract signed by Elvis Presley and his parents for the purchase of the home in Memphis that became known as Graceland sold for $114,660 in an online auction.
The document, 30 inches by 34 inches, was dated March 17, 1957. It was signed by Elvis Presley, his parents (Vernon and Gladys) and their Memphis real estate agent, Virginia Grant.
The Elvis Presley signed contract to purchase the Memphis home known as Graceland was accompanied by a letter of authenticity.
The document was signed by Elvis, both of his parents and Virginia Grant, their real estate agent. It was the only lot in the auction, held online August 10th.
This auction was certainly one of a kind. The company is proud to be part of the sale of such an incredible piece of history. The legend of The King will always live on. ”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1957 contract signed by Elvis Presley and both of his parents for the purchase of the home in Memphis that became known as Graceland soared to $114,660 in an online auction held August 10th by PristineAuction.com, based in Phoenix. It was the only lot in the auction. A month later, Beckett named PristineAuction.com its Auction House of the Year for 2021.
— Jared Kavile
“This auction was certainly one of a kind,” said Jared Kavile the president and founder of PristineAuction.com. “The company is proud to be part of the sale of such an incredible piece of history. The legend of The King will always live on, and Graceland is one of the most famous mansions in the world, visited by millions of people from around the globe. To be part of that is an honor.”
The contract was the actual purchase agreement allowing the Presleys to purchase the property at 3764 Highway 51 in Memphis. It was printed on Virginia Grant Realty Company letterhead and included Virginia Grant’s handwritten agreement, stating the Presleys would trade their property on Audubon Drive in Memphis for $55,000 credit, plus an extra $90,000 to purchase Graceland.
When Elvis was a boy, he told his parents one day he would make a lot of money and take care of them, putting an end to their years of hard work and financial struggles. Buying the Graceland mansion was the fulfillment of that childhood promise. Graceland was Elvis's world. He and his parents lived and died there. For many, Graceland has come to represent the American Dream.
The custom-framed document, 30 inches by 34 inches, was dated March 17, 1957. It was signed by Elvis, his parents (Vernon and Gladys) and agent Virginia Grant, who signed her name in red and black ink pen. The $114,660 purchase price included the buyer’s premium. After Presley’s 1977 death, Graceland was named a National Historic Landmark. It opened to the public in 1982.
Beckett, the internationally respected sports memorabilia authenticating and grading service based in Dallas, each year hosts its Industry Summit Awards, where it recognizes and honors the best and most prominent figures in the autographed memorabilia industry. PristineAuction.com was named Auction House of the Year at this year’s event, held September 12-15 in Las Vegas.
PristineAuction.com holds frequent online-only auctions, featuring rare and highly collectible items in its popular historical auction category. Typically, the best items are offered in sales ending the last Sunday of each month, in their elite auctions. Many of the elite historical items are signed by influential figures such as former presidents, artists, actors and musicians. All are authenticated.
PristineAuction.com is a family owned and operated consignment-based online auction house. Since its founding in 2010, the company have grown from a spare bedroom to a 37,000-square-foot facility in Phoenix, Arizona. A team of over 100 people actively services the many customers. The firm specializes in autographed memorabilia, sports cards, coins, art and collectibles. By working with leading authentication companies, it ensures all items offered are 100% authentic.
PristineAuction.com offers items certified by trusted names, including Leaf, JSA, PSA, Beckett, Steiner Sports, Schwartz Sports, TriStar, Total Sports Enterprises, Upper Deck Authenticated, and MLB Authentication. PristineAuction.com runs multiple weekly auctions, a premium monthly auction, and daily and 10- minute auctions. In addition to auctions, it has an extensive web store with display cases, custom framing options, and other accessories to display memorabilia.
PristineAuction.com is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about consigning a single piece or an entire collection of sports-related items and memorabilia, you may send an email to sales@pristineauction.com. To learn more about PristineAuction.com and the firm’s calendar of upcoming online-only auction events, please visit www.pristineauction.com.
# # # #
Quinn Kelly
PristineAuction.com
+1 623-313-7876
email us here