Elvis Presley signed contract for the purchase of Graceland in Memphis sells online for $114,660 by PristineAuction.com

The custom-framed 1957 contract signed by Elvis Presley and his parents for the purchase of the home in Memphis that became known as Graceland sold for $114,660 in an online auction.

The document, 30 inches by 34 inches, was dated March 17, 1957. It was signed by Elvis Presley, his parents (Vernon and Gladys) and their Memphis real estate agent, Virginia Grant.

The Elvis Presley signed contract to purchase the Memphis home known as Graceland was accompanied by a letter of authenticity.