Assistant Attorney General (AAG) and Co-Director, Community Justice Unit

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office (AGO) seeks an attorney to co-direct its Community Justice Unit. The position will lead, advise, and represent the AGO on matters related to criminal justice policy and reform.

The work of the position related to criminal justice policy includes the development and implementation of legislative policy. A successful candidate will be expected to draft and advance legislation, as well as advise legislators and legislative counsel on matters related to criminal justice policy. Recent emphasis in this area has included reduction in cash bail, expansion of access to criminal records expungements, reduction in racial disparities in the criminal system, and reforming law enforcement practices.

In addition to work on policy and legislative matters, the Community Justice Unit administers the AGO’s statewide alternative justice program, including the Diversion Programs and Pretrial Services Programs in every county. This position will be responsible for providing advice and counsel to the Unit on legal matters related to the alternative justice programs, including statutory obligations and issues that may arise as the programs coordinate with the traditional criminal justice system.

This position also represents the AGO on legislatively-created boards and commissions that work to reform and improve various aspects of the criminal justice system. In doing so, the position will be required to represent the AGO in a wide variety of stakeholders forums around the state. The AAG will be required to take input from those stakeholders in a productive, collaborative, and diplomatic manner.

At least two years’ experience as an attorney is required, and a familiarity with criminal law, statutory interpretation, and policy analysis will be favorably considered. Candidates should have the ability to effectively collaborate with a wide variety of stakeholders and citizens from around Vermont. This work requires excellent communication skills, as well as sensitivity, patience, and openness to input. The candidate must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar, or eligible to waive in.

The Community Justice Unit is located within the General Counsel and Administrative Law Division of the office. This position works extensively with the Attorney General’s Chief of Staff in coordinating public-facing communications and performing work related to the Vermont Legislature. The position is currently located remotely on a temporary basis and will be located in the Attorney General’s Office at 109 State Street in Montpelier upon returning to the office.

This AAG position is an exempt full-time position. Salary will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan, and the AGO offers very competitive leave and insurance benefits as well as workplace flexibility.

This position will remain open until filled. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, a brief writing sample, and references to the AGO, attention Deb Matthews: AGO.Info@vermont.gov. Please indicate Community Justice AAG in your cover email.

The State of Vermont is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. For a full copy of the EEOC policy, please see: http://humanresources.vermont.gov/labor-relations/equal-opportunity.

Last modified: September 21, 2021