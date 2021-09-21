Final Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported September 16, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Quelon Page (age 31) Providence, R.I. P1-2021-2929AG

On September 16, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Quelon Page with one count of murder; one count of conspiracy; one count of discharging a firearm when committing a crime of violence resulting in death; and one count of possession of a pistol without a license.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on or about May 14, 2021. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on September 23, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

