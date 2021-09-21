Jury Finds Milwaukee Man Guilty of Four Counts of Armed Robbery

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – On September 16, 2021, a jury in Milwaukee County found Spencer McClain, 56, of Milwaukee, guilty of four counts of armed robbery. The trial was presided over by Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Mark Sanders.

“The defendant in this case has been brought to justice for the four armed robberies he committed in 2018,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to those at the Milwaukee Area FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, and DOJ whose diligent work led to convictions for these dangerous crimes.”

The evidence presented at trial established that the defendant robbed a grocery store on the 1100 block of North Van Buren Street in Milwaukee on October 29, 2018 and November 26, 2018, a pharmacy on the 9100 block of West North Avenue in Wauwatosa on November 11, 2018, and a store on the 2200 block of South Howell Avenue in Milwaukee on December 4, 2018. The defendant wore a mask and brandished a gun all four times.

The conviction was the result of investigations by the Milwaukee Area FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, which includes members of the Milwaukee Police Department, Wauwatosa Police Department, Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The case was tried by Assistant Attorney General Eric Bashirian and Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Chad Wozniak.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for December 3, 2021. The crimes of conviction carry a potential cumulative sentence, if imposed consecutively, of up to 100 years of confinement.