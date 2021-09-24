GreenSports Blog Features Monika Dharia, the Founder of GreenGear Supply Company

Monika Dharia, Founder GreenGear Supply Company

GreenGear has designed the EcoRain® Poncho, which is made using sugar-based bioplastic, a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based conventional plastic.

My goal became to be the first company to create gear, traditionally made from plastics, with the best sustainable alternatives by utilizing a science-based approach.” — Monika Dharia

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , UNITED STATES, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To highlight inspiring new green ventures, GreenSportsBlog has been running a series of articles that highlight green startups and the women who have been building them.

In their latest article in the series, GreenSportsBlog features an interview with Monika Dharia, the creator of the EcoRain® Poncho and the founder of GreenGear Supply Company. GreenGear has launched poncho programs throughout the U.S., including for prominent customers such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Duke, and Yale. GreenGear is now looking to expand further within the sports industry and other large, outdoor events.

Monika started GreenGear while a student studying Environmental Engineering at Duke University. As a sports fan, traveler and lover of the outdoors, she recognized ponchos as a disposable product particularly in need of improvement. After months of research, she designed the EcoRain® Poncho, which is made using sugar-based bioplastic, a sustainable alternative to petroleum-based conventional plastic.

Now that she’s seen the positive response to her flagship product, Monika is preparing to introduce a full line of eco-friendly products geared toward outdoor venues and events.

Read the full GreenSportsBlog interview to learn more about Monika Dharia, the EcoRain® Poncho, and GreenGear Supply Company.