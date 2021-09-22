Unity Marker, LLC expands to Tampa Bay
Unity Marker, LLC expands with an innovative approach to the science of awakening, empowering humanity, personal transformation and evolving consciousnessTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unity Marker is pleased to announce their expansion into the corporate market space. Now more than ever, Unity Marker has identified and recognized there is a dire need for executive leaders and corporations to engage and empower their employees. Through mindfulness and science based practices, we guide corporate communities in achieving overall balance, alignment and mental wellbeing.
Now more than ever, society is identifying the need to support mental health. Unity Marker is aimed to engage and educate the corporate community by sharing the science and power behind mindfulness. “Our commitment has always been to create a sacred space to heal, align and liberate the human spirit which in turn creates a more effective and engaged workforce.” said Satori Hughes, CEO and Founder of Unity Marker.
The Harvard Business Review conducted a study with the results showing that the busier you are the more you need mindfulness. Furthermore, researchers at the University of Washington found that mindfulness can improve both work accuracy and the ability to multitask, along with reducing stress. Practicing mindfulness can pay great personal dividends, including more energy, focus, and improved mental health to name a few.
Unity Marker’s goal is to use the power of quantum biohacking – ancient methods combined with modern technology to help today’s leaders transcend their limitations, remove their blocks and reconnect with their higher selves.
Founder Satori Hughes is a Corporate Shaman, who is certified as a Meditation and Mindfulness Teacher, a Vibrational Sound Therapist, and a Breath Work Facilitator.
Unity Marker offers global executive retreats, for those wanting to re-balance, reset, and recharge from the corporate world. Today’s leaders can put a pause on their everyday, to learn the tools and techniques of mindfulness, and transform themselves into the visionaries of the future.
About Unity Marker, LLC
Unity Marker is an organization for executive leaders and corporations to engage and empower their employees with mindfulness and science based practice in achieving overall mental wellbeing, balance and alignment.
