The Houstonian Launches New Sunset Sip & Stroll This Fall
The Houstonian Hotel invites guests to experience everything their luxurious hotel offers, including exploring their lush 27-acres of wooded property during a new Sunset Sip & Stroll.
Drinks include a variety of white and red wines, as well as cocktails, for purchase. All beverages are served in a keepsake Houstonian logo cup for guests to take home.
Just in time for fall, The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa encourages hotel guests to immerse themselves in Texas nature while enjoying fresh air and cocktails.
We are excited to add Sip & Strolls to our lineup of outdoor activities. Most guests are unaware that Buffalo Bayou winds around the back of our property, so we enjoy seeing all kinds of nature here.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel invites guests to experience everything their luxurious hotel offers, including exploring their lush 27-acres of wooded property during a new Sunset Sip & Stroll. With a drink in hand, hotel guests 21 and older are invited to explore the property’s ergonomic jogging path while learning about unique Texas flora and fauna from Houstonian Nature Scout Kaytlin Cowser.
— Seliece Womble, Campus Director of Public Relations & Marketing
During this fall event series, guests can choose a refreshing beverage from The Bar’s menu. Drinks include a variety of white and red wines, as well as cocktails, for purchase. All beverages are served in a keepsake Houstonian logo cup for guests to take home.
“After the success of our nature hikes, we are excited to add leisurely Sip & Strolls to our lineup of outdoor activities. Most of our guests are unaware that Buffalo Bayou winds around the back of our property so we enjoy seeing all kinds of nature here,” said Seliece Womble, Campus Director of Public Relations & Marketing. “Guests can enjoy some fresh air and connect while learning about the abundance of wildlife in Texas.”
In addition to the relaxing sunset stroll on Saturday evenings, hotel guests can also enjoy an upbeat Nature Hike on Sunday mornings. Kids and parents alike will enjoy a fun walk around the property to learn about the plants, trees, animals, and native species and play in a butterfly garden. Ideal for children ages 5 years and older, Nature Hikes are an energizing way to start the day.
Nature Hikes
45-minute, energizing hike around the .8-mile jogging trail made with recycled materials that surrounds the property. Trail down to Buffalo Bayou is traversed if conditions allow. Complimentary by reservation only and available to hotel guests only, Sundays at 9 a.m. through November. Please call 713-685-6710 or email concierge@houstonian.com to make your reservation.
Sunset Sip & Stroll
45-minute, leisurely stroll halfway around the .8-mile jogging trail made with recycled materials that surrounds the property. Complimentary by reservation only and available to hotel guests only, Saturdays at 7 p.m. through November. Guests should order desired cocktails by noon on Saturday. Cocktails may be ordered through the Concierge and charged to a hotel room. Please call 713-685-6710 or email concierge@houstonian.com.
Sunset Sip ‘n’ Stroll Wine & Cocktail Menu
Prosecco, Bisol, ‘Jeio’
Veneto, Italy
Chardonnay, Paul Hobbs
‘Crossbarn,’ Sonoma Coast
Red Blend, Leviathan
California
Pinot Noir, Shae Wine Cellars
Williamette, Oregon
Raspberry Daiquiri
Santa Teresa 1796 Rum, raspberry, lime
Picante Paloma
El Tesoro Blanca Tequila, Ancho Reyes, lime, grapefruit soda
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
