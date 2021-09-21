Recruiting for Good Launches Kid Community Gig We Dance and Party for Good in NJ
We Dance for Good, our kid community gig was inspired by TheBookWorm an 11 year old girl; who has been working on Recruiting for Good's The Sweetest Gigs in NJ.
Recruiting for Good launches sweet seasonal kid community gig; We Dance for Good. Kids participate and use their creative talent for GOOD (dancing to make a positive impact). Every season, 'We Dance and Party for Good' to celebrate and appreciate participation.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We Dance for Good was inspired by 11 year old girl TheBookWorm!"
How 'We Dance for Good' Makes a Positive Impact?
This Fall Season, We Celebrate 'Appreciation.'
10 Kids will create finger dance videos. And Recruiting for Good will reward a $100 gift card on their behalf to dance studio teachers (to enjoy Whole Foods for Thanksgiving).
In addition, one sweet family will also enjoy a $100 Whole Foods Gift Card (for Thanksgiving).
Recruiting for Good will sponsor a Sweet Pie Party for all the kids that participated in the dance gig.
Carlos Cymerman, "Want to live a fun fulfilling life you love? Learn to validate yourself, never needing approval from others to feel good about who you want to be, what you want to accomplish and be remembered for… Want a life without limitations?…Appreciate yourself today!"
About
Inspired by 11 Year Old NJ Girl, The BookWorm. We Dance for Good is a sweet seasonal community gig. Kids participate and use their creative talent for GOOD (dancing to make a positive impact). Every season, 'We Dance and Party for Good' to celebrate and appreciate participation. Recruiting for Good rewards sweets to role models in the community, and sponsors a Sweet Pie Party for the kids who participate.
iAppreciate Myself a positive feel good social campaign for kids to learn a positive value that will lead to a fun fulfilling life. We combat social network ills; by creating fun filled experiences offline thru sweet gigs, sweet community gigs, and sweet celebrations
This Holiday Season, Recruiting for Good is Sponsoring Love is a Treat; The Sweetest Celebrations for Talented Kids in LA. Starting in October (we're celebrating Halloween every weekend). In November, we're celebrating Thanksgiving with Grateful for Pie Parties (Taste LA's Best). And in December, we're hosting iCelebrate Cake Parties (Taste LA's Best).
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. Looking to land a sweet job and love life. Send us your resume today.
