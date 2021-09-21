Caribbean Legends Third World, Baby Cham, Nadia Batson, and Pumpa Invade the Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Edition
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Edition, Florida’s premier Jerk foodie events, is proud to announce the Caribbean legends Third World, Baby Cham and more.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 8th Annual Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Edition, one of Florida’s premier Jerk foodie events, is excited to announce the international reggae band Third World as this year’s festival’s headliner which is set to take place on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 2PM – 10PM at Lake Lorna Doone Park located at 1519 West Church Street.
Jamaica’s dance hall icon Baby Cham, alongside Trinidad’s Soca Superstar Nadia Batson and US Virgin Island soca icon Pumpa will also grace the stage to provide festival-goers with a LIVE Caribbean concert experience without the need of a passport. Attendees will also nibble on various Jerk-seasoned bites from an array of Central Florida restauranteurs while in this year’s Jerk Experience Bar, an unlimited tasting experience of all things Jerk.
This Kid Zone, a fun area for all ages, is back by popular demand and will feature various bounce house activities that is guaranteed to tap into everyone’s youthful side.
After taking a one year hiatus due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Florida Jerk Festival decided to rebrand their popular Caribbean-American foodie festival. Merging their West Palm Beach and Orlando festival brands together as one and launching a new website, www.floridajerkfestival.com, allowing both festivals to provide separate information for each event on one digital platform.
“We are taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure that our festival attendees have a safe, but memorable experience,” says Damian Tater, CEO of the Florida Jerk Festival. “Not only have we secured a few of the best Caribbean artists in music today, we are excited to bring back our Jerk all-inclusive tasting experience, while following CDC safety guidelines.”
Early bird ticket pricing begins at $40 for general admission and children 12 years of age and under are free. VIP tickets are $150 and include access to the all-inclusive VIP bar with unlimited food and drinks, and close to stage proximity.
Tickets are available for purchase at www.floridajerkfestival.com.
About Florida Jerk Festival:
Started by Full-A-Vybez, Inc. in 2003, the Palm Beach & Orlando, the Florida Jerk Festival, became the mecca of Caribbean food and culture. Both festivals feature Florida’s top Caribbean restaurants and chefs offering a variety of culinary delights through cooking competitions and our “Jerk Experience”. But it’s not just about the food. Patrons get a healthy serving of history, culture, and entertainment on the cultural stage. As a family event, we also ensure that kids are kept entertained at the Kid’s Zone. The events culminate with guest performers that cater to the diverse audience that attend the events each year. Attendees are in store for a large variety of food vendors, live music, dance, and fun activities — this is the perfect place to kick back and enjoy the culture.
