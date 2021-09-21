Open Letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Great Britain from Krishnan Suthanthiran of Best Cure Foundation
Welcoming Prime Minister Boris Johnson Upon His Visit to the USA for Meeting with U.S. President Joseph R. Biden
We can look at every obstacle as an opportunity, or every opportunity as an obstacle. The devastation caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic gives an opportunity to RETHINK about improving NHS to NHS Plus.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honorable Prime Minister Boris Johnson, welcome to the United States of America — wishing you a very productive and mutually beneficial meeting with President Joseph Biden and his team!
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder, Best Cure Foundation
The world has changed over the last 2 years — with COVID-19 upending all logistics, global order, supply chains and challenging the very premise of global economy. While 500 of the ultra-rich of the world increased their wealth by more than 10 trillion USD, billions of people became poorer, hundreds of millions have lost jobs, homes, some even lost their family members, friends and relatives to the seriously deadly COVID-19 and its various mutations and resulting variants.
Health is wealth. A healthy person has many wishes, however a sick person has only one — to be healthy. The health of every individual, family, citizens of communities, villages, towns, cities, states, provinces/territories and countries, has a direct impact on the economy/prosperity of every country, and the entire world.
Recently, Harvard Professor and former USA Treasury Secretary, Larry Summers wrote an essay/article in Bloomberg News emphasizing this point, as well as the lack of global efforts to improve access/affordability of good healthcare to citizens around the world. In addition, he discussed the importance of preparedness to deal with the current global pandemic of COVID-19, its mutation/variants, and future pandemics, which will affect the economic prosperity of all nations.
The COVID-19 Pandemic of the last two years has devastated global economies and governments budgets, with cumulative deficits of 25 plus trillion USD (about 18.3 plus trillion GBP) globally. In spite of huge healthcare budgets and expenses, even the most advanced economies (including USA, Canada, Europe, England, and all developing nations) have lost nearly 5 million citizens, with 230 million infected worldwide. The Western/Advanced Economies including USA, England, Europe and Canada alone, have lost 50% of this number — about 2.5 million over the last two years, and continue to loose lives every day and night, 24/7.
Great Britain has a fantastic National Healthcare Service; yet, still totally unprepared for this pandemic and its consequences, as evidenced by the ever-increasing number of infections, deaths and delayed medical procedures for other emergencies or serious deadly diseases, such as Cardiac, Cancer, Diabetes, etc.
Your Chancellor of Exchequer Hon. Rishi Sunak, Secretary of State for Health & Social Care Hon. Sajid Javid, and your government are planning and budgeting tens of billions of GBP, for additional funding to help the National Health Service (NHS). Dear PM, Hon. Rishi Sunak and Hon. Sajid Javid — it is time to rethink NHS — and create a NHS Plus Healthcare, at more affordable cost with improved preparedness for current and future pandemics, and improved clinical outcomes for Cardiac, Cancer, Diabetes, Infectious and all other diseases.
Having lost my father to Cancer 53 years ago in 1968, I have dedicated my career (spanning 5 decades) to Global Healthcare Delivery and established my Best Cure Foundation nearly 15 years ago. I am launching my Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery Systems to overcome the deficiencies and ever-increasing high costs of Healthcare Delivery, by Promoting Best Cure Total Health Approach using Best Cure Proactive Healthcare System.
We can look at every obstacle as an opportunity, or every opportunity as an obstacle. The devastation caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic gives an opportunity to RETHINK about improving NHS to NHS Plus. Public Healthcare is inadequate, and Private Healthcare is expensive, with no significantly better results. Therefore, I am proposing a private Non-Profit Healthcare Delivery and Insurance, as there are great examples of this in USA by Kaiser Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield, etc., including a Non-Profit Clinical Research Organization. Such a system will be complemented by Private/Public Companies, manufacturing products and technologies (at least 50% in England), Real Estate Investment Trusts, etc., to promote a Total Health Approach of Prevention, Early Detection and Effective Treatment for Total Cure, using Best Cure Proactive Healthcare System of Full Transparency on Clinical Outcome, Benefits and Cost.
An ounce of prevention is worth more than a pound! The delayed healthcare services, as it is happening now in England for Cardiac, Cancer, etc., will lead to higher costs for care, increased morbidity, suffering and deaths — leading to further economic loss to the individual, families, and ultimately to the productivity and prosperity of the nation.
In another future "Open Letter" Press Release, I will send more details of the NHS Plus Healthcare Delivery System to better prepare for future pandemics — a Model for Global Healthcare Delivery Systems to improve Clinical Outcome at a lower cost than the current exorbitant, ever-increasing healthcare cost with uncertain clinical outcomes.
Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery’s Goals are to achieve a reduction of 50% or more of the suffering and deaths from Cardiac, Cancer, Diabetes, Infectious and other diseases by establishing a Hub & Spoke Model with Express & Mobile Clinics linked to General & Multi-Specialty Medical Centers with 3, 4 , 5 and 6-Star Apartment Hotels — using Best Cure Global Foundation's Total Health Approach of Prevention, Early Detection and Effective Treatment for Total Cure — a Proactive Healthcare System, with Full Transparency on Clinical Outcome, Benefits and Cost.
Prime Minister Johnson, welcome again to USA! I wish you a fantastic, safe and healthy stay as well as productive, mutually beneficial discussions with the POTUS. Thank you for reading my Open Letter.
