Aqfer Welcomes Paul Schaut to its Board of Directors
Schaut brings industry expertise and experience managing explosive growth
Aqfer is changing the way marketing solutions companies handle big data, and Paul will be an amazing asset as we continue to innovate and address the challenges around first-party solutions at scale.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqfer, a SaaS platform designed to accelerate marketing big data innovation, today announced the addition of industry veteran Paul Schaut to its Board of Directors.
— Aqfer CEO, Daniel Jaye
Paul Schaut joins Raymie Stata and former colleague Daniel Jaye to help accelerate Aqfer’s growth and momentum as they work to solve critical, industry-wide challenges around big data for marketers, agencies, and systems integrators. With more than 35 years of experience in the technology space helping companies achieve explosive growth, Mr. Schaut brings strategic expertise in disruptive technologies and competitive positioning to the Board.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Paul again,” says Aqfer CEO Daniel Jaye. “Aqfer is changing the way marketing solutions companies handle big data, and Paul will be an amazing asset as we continue to innovate and address the challenges around third-party cookies with first-party solutions at scale.”
Aqfer is experiencing rapid growth, finishing the second quarter with new business representing 30% growth in ARR quarter-over-quarter.
“I’m excited to be joining forces with Aqfer to help realize the promise of massive amounts of data,” says Schaut. “Helping organizations capitalize on their marketing big data is a huge competitive advantage, and I look forward to helping Aqfer and its leadership team scale their reach.”
Schaut is an accomplished technology executive and Board member, having successfully led companies to disrupt marketplaces. His leadership helped Engage achieve explosive growth and orchestrated an IPO realizing a $12B market cap. Schaut holds a B.S. in Business from San Jose State University and has served on MIT’s Martin Trust for Entrepreneurship and the Massachusetts High Technology Council among other industry executive roles.
About aqfer:
Aqfer is helping marketers, agencies, and systems integrators solve critical, industry-wide challenges in realizing the full value of their marketing big data. More than 150 brands use Aqfer solutions to power their marketing big data, deploying and managing 35 billion tags a day.
Media Contact:
Aqfer
Marc Sabatini
(646) 535-5351
info@aqfer.com
Marc Sabatini
Aqfer, Inc.
+1 646-535-5351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn