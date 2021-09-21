DealerCenter Selects FlickFusion to Power Video & Interactive 360 Spin Presentations for its Cloud-Based DMS Platform
Partnership makes it easy for used car dealerships to create & use videos and Interactive 360 spin presentations for inventory merchandising and lead follow up
This partnership will enable thousands of independent dealerships to increase the informational and emotional value of pre-owned merchandise on their websites and across multiple marketing channels”URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealerCenter, a leading provider of dealership management systems (DMS) to used car dealerships, has selected FlickFusion to power video marketing and communications for its all-in-one, cloud-based DMS platform. The partnership will allow DealerCenter’s customers to easily create vehicle Inventory Videos and Interactive 360 Spin presentations for use in vehicle merchandising, lead follow up and video email campaigns.
— Tim James, COO, FlickFusion
“With current vehicle inventory shortages, it’s important for dealers to promote and merchandise the inventory they do have better than they ever have,” said Tim James, COO of FlickFusion. “This partnership will enable thousands of independent dealerships to increase the informational and emotional value of pre-owned merchandise on their websites and across multiple marketing channels.”
“We are excited to introduce the power of inventory video and interactive 360 spins to our dealership customers,” said Barry Lane, DealerCenter’s VP of Business Development. “FlickFusion is known for its high-quality products and excellent customer service. Additionally, the entire video production and distribution process can be automated, requiring virtually no time investment for busy or resource-strapped dealers.”
FlickFusion and DealerCenter are planning key integrations that will provide dealers with seamless video marketing capabilities from within DealerCenter’s Inventory Merchandising, CRM, Digital Websites and Digital Marketing modules.
Dealers may choose to create automated, stitched-photo Inventory Videos with their choice of voiceovers; or they can record more personalized, live video walkaround presentations that can be instantly uploaded to a platform via a smartphone app. Once uploaded, the videos are automatically edited with the dealership’s personal branding and other relevant VIN-specific marketing data.
Distribution of Inventory Videos and 360 Spin presentations is also entirely automated, eliminating the need to manually post videos to VDPs or push videos to multiple online marketing partners including third-party auto shopping sites and social media channels such as YouTube and Facebook.
About Dealer Center
Serving over 15,000 dealers, DealerCenter is the top-rated dealer management solution in the industry. DealerCenter centralizes your entire operation, making it easy to manage your dealership. Whether cash deals, Buy Here Pay Here or outside finance, DealerCenter has all the contracts and paperwork you need to get deals done quickly and accurately. DealerCenter also offers hosted websites, complete CRM, credit reports, auction run lists, a powerful mobile solution and much more! DealerCenter is developed by Nowcom LLC. based in Los Angeles, CA.
About FlickFusion
FlickFusion offers a full-solution video hosting, marketing and distribution platform to automotive and other inventory-based industries. The platform delivers automated, integrated and rule/behavior-based, including geo-targeted, video content in real-time, across multiple touchpoints and throughout the entire purchase cycle.
FlickFusion makes it easy for dealers to create desktop and mobile-friendly vehicle inventory videos, video email and customer engagement videos such as testimonials, service department overviews and more. Videos are proven to capture more buyers' attention, advance organic SEO rankings, generate leads and increase conversion rates. The FlickFusion system builds emotional value and customer loyalty for more than 4,500 brands and preferred partners.
