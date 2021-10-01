LASHKARAA.COM'S REFRESHINGLY NEW INDIAN BRIDAL WEAR COLLECTIONS LAUNCHED
Lashkaraa Inc. expands with new collections as there is a great reset in wedding shopping for Indians Abroad
Our mission is to provide the best quality Indian Wedding wear to Indians abroad and be accessible in a small town anywhere in the world or to a fashionista in NYC, Toronto, Milan, London, and Dubai.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With COVID-19 catastrophic impact on both travel and celebratory gatherings, it has become very difficult for NRI brides whether in NY, Chicago, SF, Atlanta, San Jose, Washington, LA, Toronto, Ontario, Alberta, Quebec, etc. to get their hands on well-priced and custom-designed traditional occasion-wear especially as they could not travel to India. Long-distance shopping done by relatives in India left many brides and bridesmaids feeling frustrated. One savvy entrepreneur saw the demand and began to expand this 7-year young company to cater to the modern, style-savvy Indian brides.
— Ms. Sumeer Kaur
It led the young entrepreneur and her team at Lashkaraa.com with US established roots, to start acquiring a large chunk of the market of Indian wear shoppers in the US and Canada. If you are of an Indian origin and missing your country, searching for that ‘Mitti ki Khushboo (fragrance of their soil)’ in the rich heritage, centuries-old traditions, and cultural attire, then your search is over. Their latest collection filled with color and elegance is now live.
Ms. Sumeer Kaur, Founder/Director Lashkaraa.com said, “Our largest consumer base is Indians based out of the US, Canada, UK, and, the Middle East. When it’s time for wedding shopping, the bride/groom and/or their families usually visited India to complete shopping for the wedding trousseau. The biggest change we’ve witnessed so far due to the pandemic lockdowns was that couples came online to complete their wedding trousseau shopping. This led to our largest increase in custom bridal orders to date. So now we have gone ahead and enriched our user experience by providing increased variety and have empowered them with an unmatched ability to custom design their wedding outfits from the comfort of their home! Not only did we give the ease of selection but we focused on customization with quality keeping in mind friendly pricing for these exclusive designs. I truly believe more and more couples will opt for their wedding outfits online from here on and why not?”
The story of how Lashkaraa Inc. began is not less than a movie script in its own respect. The absolute starting point for Lashkaraa came to Ms. Kaur during a phase of depression in her life. Her parents had separated, as her father left with basically nothing for her mother and she could not work due to health issues– leaving the financial responsibility on Sumeer’s shoulders at the young age of 18. Driven by her passion for clothing, while holding on to a job at her uncle’s restaurant, she launched Lashkaraa so that she could earn a few hundred extra bucks a month while fueling her passion. She then began the business with merely $1200 that she had saved up working.
Lashkaraa is an affordable luxury brand that provides discerning consumers in-house, exclusive designs of high quality with quick safe deliveries. The company states it has deciphered that their new and loyal customers are purchasing higher-priced, quality outfits compared to pre-pandemic when customers would just try buying multiple lower-priced outfits. They are also becoming creative with the way they re-wear an outfit and they purchase separate dupattas/blouses so they can style that same outfit as a new look to another event with a simple but happy change. Accordingly, this led to the increase in mix-n-match pieces under custom orders.
The brand works with a team of dedicated designers, merchandisers, and tailoring that combines the exuberance of youth and the insights of veteran Indian craftsmanship. As a way of contributing to society, the brand actively engages with local craftsmen in India and provides them access to resources as well as opportunities to showcase their creativity and experience with Indian fashion. This, in turn, also generates employment for local craftsmen in India looking to widen their reach.
Offering a unique blend of vintage and new-age, occasion-based or ceremonial wear and an ever-increasing range from Sarees, Salwar Suits, Anarkali Suits, Punjabi Suits, Churidar Suits, Palazzo Style, High Slit, Gown Anarkalis, Lehenga Cholis, Kurtis, etc. available in a variety of fabrics like Cotton, Cotton Blend, Silk, Tussar Silk, Net, Georgette, as well as covering elaborate skilled work including but not limited to zari, beads, stone-works, thread-works, or other motifs for different occasions, Lashkaraa's growth momentum further validates the continued strong demand for Indian wedding wear.
“Our vision is to leave a global imprint. We already have a happy client base across more than 50 countries and will keep increasing our reach. We want to keep reminding Indians scattered all across about the timeless, rich, and pristine ethnic culture through the attire, and ornaments that project everlasting beauty and elegance.” Ms. Kaur concluded.
Dipankar Zalpuri
YouMe&We Media Services Pvt. Ltd.
info@lashkaraa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter