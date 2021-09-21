A5 attains Salesforce Master Navigator Status for Customer 360 & Sales Cloud
It takes a lot of passion, perseverance, dedication to client success, and being bold when it comes to delivering quality to achieve this level of recognition within the Salesforce partner ecosystem.”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A5 recently attained the master navigator status in the Salesforce consulting program, in Customer 360 platforms and Sales Cloud Specialisation, the highest level of specialization in those categories along with being the Summit partners in Salesforce consulting.
— Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5.
In this hyper-connected world, customers demand connected experiences with brands. To help customers succeed, A5 has achieved a Salesforce Master Navigator designation in Customer 360 Platforms and Sales Cloud, providing deep practice expertise with Salesforce solutions, including a demonstrated history of customer success. This proven proficiency now empowers A5 to help its clients connect with their customers in entirely new ways by delivering out-of-the-box best solutions that help businesses track and maintain information on leads, customers, and sales within the Salesforce platform.
Salesforce Master Navigators are consulting partners or agencies recognized for their practice expertise for a specific Salesforce product or industry. A designation within the Salesforce Partner Program, Master Navigators must achieve specific goals and delivery objectives, as well as drive customer success with multiple, validated Salesforce implementations.
"It’s a proud moment for us to be awarded Master Navigator status in Customer 360 Platforms and Sales Cloud. It takes a lot of passion, perseverance, dedication to client success, and being bold when it comes to delivering quality to achieve this level of recognition within the Salesforce partner ecosystem,” explains Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, at A5. “Attaining this competency is key to elevating customer success to newer levels, and we will continue delivering with our brand reputation of being versatile and reliable experts in the campaign to cash space for Hi-tech, Manufacturing, Financial, and Healthcare and Life Sciences companies .”
“We are thrilled to recognize A5 as a Salesforce Master Navigator in Customer 360 Platforms and Sales Cloud for their deep expertise and their ability to deliver the highest level of customer success in that category,” says J.C. Collins, SVP and COO, industries and partners, Salesforce.
Apart from Customer 360 Platforms and Sales Cloud Master Navigator statuses, A5 also has a level 1 position for Marketing Cloud, Pardot, and Service Cloud. A level 2 status for Multi-Cloud Integration and Revenue Cloud. A5 also specializes with a level 1 specialization for Communications, Financial Services, and Manufacturing industries and a level 2 status for the Hitech industry.
As a Salesforce Summit Partner and certified Customer 360 Platforms and Sales Cloud Master, A5 builds connected experiences that keep its partners ahead of the digital curve by maximizing their efficiency.
