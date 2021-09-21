New Highly Anticipated Book Sheds Light on Mental Health Care Issues Facing Airline Pilots
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of This Is Your Captain Speaking: What You Should Know About Your Pilot’s Mental Health, by commercial airline pilot and aviation strategist Captain Reyné O’Shaughnessy.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3Cf8dqv
“Aviators are afraid to seek medical and psychological care because of what a new medical condition might mean to their future as a pilot,” explains O’Shaughnessy. “Even when they need it most, pilots too often avoid the medical or psychological system because of this concern, and it has direct consequences on their health. While knowledge of this trend is well known to both pilots and the aeromedical physicians who care for them, it is not well characterized in the medical literature. What this means is that one of the most significant problems facing modern aviation is not well understood and little is being done about it. In fact, not much has changed since this issue was identified over 100 years ago.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Captain Reyné O’Shaughnessy is the Founder of Piloting 2 Wellbeing, an aviation-based wellbeing organization that builds on her 34+ years of experience as a commercial airline pilot. She helps others in high-performance professions and those seeking careers as airline pilots achieve a healthier, more rewarding life using practical techniques tailored for their careers. She currently captains B767 aircrafts and has logged over 10,000 hours of jet flight time.
Reyné has over a decade of experience in health and wellbeing as an aviation strategist. She is certified in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) at Brown University and earned a BS in Leadership (Phi Kappa Phi) and an Executive Certificate in Business from UC Berkeley.
Having travelled the globe repeatedly, Reyné’s most favorite place in the world is spending time on the east and west coast of the US where she lives with her family. She enjoys gardening, meditation, and the love of learning.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3Cf8dqv to purchase the book and to learn more!
You can reach Reyné at reyne@piloting2wellbeing.com
For booking information, visit: https://piloting2wellbeing.com
Malia Sexton
