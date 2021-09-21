GD Entry Systems to offer Virtual Intercoms with Amazon Key for Business built in

Sample walkthrough of the virtual system Sample QR code gdentry logo

The Virtual Callbox Telephone Entry System is A Feature-Rich Video Intercom System with Amazon Key for Business, is simple to deploy and Easily Expandable.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- GD Entry System’s Virtual Intercom System with Amazon Key for Business will bring feature-rich, easy-to-install intercom systems to many underserved apartment and condominium buildings in the US. There are currently 15.2 million apartment buildings with less than 50 units, with 5.4 million of these buildings having only 10-19 units. GD’s collaboration with Key for Business can help streamline Amazon deliveries to the residents of these buildings, reduce the time building staff spends managing packages, increase delivery accuracy, and improve resident and guest experiences through the Virtual Intercom System. Possible upgrades down the road will allow future technology and security sales to improve these properties for vendors and contractors, while continuing to enhance security for residents. The Virtual System can be easily expanded by adding GD Entry’s line of Touch Screen Video Intercom Systems, credentialed secure access, cloud-hosted security cameras and wireless locks. Property owners and managers will be offered a continuation of improved and enhanced amenities surrounding package delivery specific to their needs. Secure package delivery rooms with integrated wireless locks that connect to the TunnelV, and cloud-hosted security cameras to monitor package delivery and retrieval, can be added for optimal package security.“This is amazing, I think this concept is a real shift forward in terms of building intercom systems for guest and vendors.” – Zac Strode | MDU Asset ManagementHow the Virtual Intercom System Is Installed: Contractors/installers simply install a custom QR panel or sticker at the main entrance of the building for guests and vendors to use, and the GD Entry TunnelV Door Controller is installed near the door or in a utility closet. The TunnelV door controller is proprietary to GD Entry and pulls the entire system together:Controls the electric strikeManages the secure internet accessProvides additional power and internet to other IOT devicesThis is powered either off 120VAC or via a single ethernet cable with POE+. Internet is supplied through the ethernet cable, WIFI, or cellular data for cloud connectivity (no Static IP needed). Simply hook up the strike wires and set the door unlock time on the rotary switch and installation is complete. Upon powering up, the TunnelV will indicate its status with an LED color - blue for Booting, light blue for Booted, red for No Internet, green for Success/Ready toUse, and yellow for Door Unlock. The Amazon Key for Business device is already connected and integrated into the GD Entry Tunnel V, and Installation is completed in only a matter of minutes.“This has been the easiest intercom system I have ever installed,” said Sean Dwyer, Electrician, JAG Construction & Communications Inc. “I was done in less than 30 minutes.”Guest Experience:Guest are greeted at the door with a custom QR Panel/Sticker. After scanning the QR code with their personal smart phone, they are taken to a custom webpage on their phone screen, where they can enter an access code or select a resident. Once they select a resident and their location is verified, they are prompted to open their calling application to dial a specific number and code, and are connected to the resident. The resident receives the call via video app (optional cloud camera needed) or regular call. If the resident decides to grant access, they do so by hitting ## or let in. The system verifies the code coming from the resident, a secure signal is sent to the TunnelV, the door opens, and the guest hears “Welcome.”About GD Entry Systems:GD Entry Systems was founded in 2016. We saw the need for affordable and technologically superior MDU Intercom systems without compromising features. Developers/Owners as well as Property Managers were looking for systems that are feature rich, do not lock them into a specific product/manufacturer line, and have the option to easily be upgraded with unmatched support. Since our conception, we have looked at ways to reduce operating cost of our systems after installation, while reducing service cost and improving end user experience.For more information, press only:Justin Gant(425)-533-2045Justin@gdentry.comFor more information about GD Entry Systems:

Live demonstration of a GD Entry Virtual call box on an apartment building.