Sports Utility Vehicle Market: Increase in Demand for Performance & Versatility in Automobile to Drive the Market Growth
Sports utility vehicle market opportunity analysis & industry forecast 2021 to 2027. The global market segmented by type, fuel, price, seating capacity & regionPORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Utility Vehicle Market Outlook – 2027
The sports utility vehicle is a kind of passenger vehicle which combines load-hauling and passenger-carrying abilities with the usefulness of a lightweight pickup truck. As most of the sports utility vehicles are designed having an engine compartment, approximately square cross-section, and a combined cargo and passenger compartment. In addition, most mid-size and full-size sports utility vehicles have approximately five or more seats, along with a luggage area directly behind the last row of seats. The popularity of sports utility vehicles has grown gradually in recent years, particularly in the U.S. Various factors have contributed to the growth of this kind of vehicle. Generally, sports utility vehicle is perceived to offer a broad range of capabilities: power, performance, cargo room, better sightlines, functionality, luxury, and safety. Hence, the growing charm of sports utility vehicles across the globe is expected to further grow the market in the forecasting period.
The key players analyzed in the report include Renault India, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India Limited, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Ford India Private Limited, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mitsubishi India, Mercedes-Benz India, and Audi India.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
The percentage of first- time buyers and additional car buying have increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic as customers prefer personal mobility over public transport.
The companies believe that while vehicle sales have improved in July, the outlook for the festive season will depend on how the health crisis pans out, and the long-term vehicle demand will also depend a lot on the fundamentals of the economy.
The automobile sector was struggling in many countries before the pandemic and due to the lockdown, supply and demand have vanished from the market.
The impact of the coronavirus will affect the sales of automobiles in every country, which will impact the automotive sun visor market as well.
The deadly virus has destroyed the supply chain of many markets and it will take some time to revive back.
The virus may force companies to accelerate investment in factory automation when the global economy eventually rebounds, but that will take a while.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis
Increase in demand for performance and versatility in automobiles along with the need for luxuriant personal mobility are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, shifting preference toward electric vehicles may hamper the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the latest trend observed in the target market is manufacturers are focusing to develop entry-level, small size, and medium-sized SUVs, which is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
The sports utility vehicle market trends are as follows:
Increase in demand for performance and versatility in automobiles
The global car market is going through a major shift, as the buying behavior is continuously changing with the market. Departed are the days when people preferred huge sized sports utility vehicles, but now the attention has shifted to that of compact sports utility vehicles. In addition, with fuel prices touching the sky, consumers now demand fuel-efficient sports utility vehicles and therefore sports utility vehicles and multi-utility vehicles are the solutions. Hence, increase in demand for performance combined with efficiency is expected to drive the sports utility vehicle market during the forecast period.
The need for luxuriant personal mobility
With the huge increase in buying power due to modernization and increase in spending power of people, the number of vehicles is increasing significantly across the globe. Thus, the customers who are seeking to buy an automobile are gradually shifting toward the premium segment. In addition, the technology is rapidly restructuring the automotive industry and the automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) is continuously adopting new technological changes. Hence, the upcoming automobiles comprise more luxury to enhance the comfort of the passengers and to sustain their position in the market as well which will further boost the sports utility vehicle market during the forecast period.
Key benefits of the report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the sports utility vehicle market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the sports utility vehicle market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the sports utility vehicle market scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed sports utility vehicle market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Questions answered in the sports utility vehicle market research report:
Which are the leading market players active in the sports utility vehicle market?
What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?
What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
