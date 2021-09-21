What Drives The Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Market?

Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests for the early detection of cervical cancer is expected to drive the market for cervical cancer diagnostics. Increasing awareness among women about cervical cancer along with the emphasis by worldwide cancer organizations and governments on early testing for detecting cervical cancer and preventing it contributes to the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2018, the United States Preventive Services Task Force has updated its screening guidelines for cervical cancer, which specifies that women between ages 21 to 29 should be screened with a Pap test every 3 years, women between ages 30 to 65 should be screened with any of three tests, namely high-risk HPV testing alone, Pap and high-risk HPV contesting for every 5 years and Pap test alone for every 3 years. The rising adoption of cervical cancer diagnostic tests and emphasis on early diagnosis propels the market.

The global cervical cancer diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $7.23 billion in 2020 to $7.66 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cervical cancer screening market is expected to reach $9.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players covered in the global cervical cancer diagnostics industry are Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Zilico, Guided Therapeutics.

TBRC’s global cervical cancer diagnostics tests market analysis report is segmented by diagnostic test into pap smear test, HPV test, colposcopy, biopsy and endocervical curettage, other diagnostic tests, by end user into hospitals, specialty clinics, cancer and radiation therapy centers, diagnostic centers, by age group into below 21, between 21 to 29, between 30 to 65, above 65.

Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021 - By Diagnostic Test (Pap Smear Test, HPV Test, Colposcopy, Biopsy and Endocervical Curettage), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers, Diagnostic Centers), By Age Group (Below 21, Between 21 To 29, Between 30 To 65, Above 65), COVID-19 Growth And Change

