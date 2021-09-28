Rue Pigalle Launches ‘The Club’, for Women Patrons of Craft
A collection of 3D printed clay vessels from Preston Fitzgerald collection during London Design Festival
Rue Pigalle, the Female Collective of Modern Day Medicis Championing Craft for Future Generations, launches its Digital Clubhouse
We see ourselves as modern-day Medicis championing crafts for future generations. I believe in the intrinsic value of manual intelligence; nurturing craftspeople creates a kinder society.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rue Pigalle, the trailblazing female collective of modern day Medicis championing craft for future generations, today launches its online Clubhouse – The Club, by Rue Pigalle.
— Isabelle Fish
Rue Pigalle creates connections between women who share a passion for crafts and between the makers themselves. Women who want to take an active part in shaping the world for future generations through craft can join from anywhere in the world.
The Club, by Rue Pigalle supports artisans and makers by connecting them with women who appreciate their work, creating bespoke events and travel itineraries showcasing their crafts (both in person and digital), and publishing content celebrating the values of craft.
With an international membership, The Club members gather in the digital clubhouse, an innovative platform offering all the benefits of a brick-and-mortar location without its physical limitations. It enables members to meet and connect with each other, attend events, lectures, workshops, share information and resources. In addition to individual patrons, makers and artisans, galleries and curators are also members – a full ecosystem dedicated to crafts.
Founded by Isabelle Fish, a former lawyer and entrepreneur based in Toronto, Rue Pigalle operates on philanthropic principles in order to support artisans and nurture craft and does not take a commission when a sale is made.
“We see ourselves as modern-day Medicis championing crafts for future generations. Rue Pigalle is first and foremost a community. As its founder I am a community builder, a curator of craft experiences and a patron of crafts. I believe in the intrinsic value of manual intelligence, and in the importance of the role that artisans play in our society. I truly believe that nurturing craftspeople helps create a kinder and more connected society” says founder Isabelle Fish.
The Club, by Rue Pigalle showcases new artisans working in all kinds of materials across the world. Craft which displays exciting innovation and which conveys a strong message or story is of particular interest. The platform aims to create more connections between potential patrons and makers, and to enable more commissioning at all levels to take place.
Rue Pigalle is offering a diverse program from London, UK in the Fall featuring digital and in-person events in collaborations with London Craft Week, Design-Nation, Hole & Corner and UK-based galleries.
To join The Club, by Rue Pigalle email theclub@ruepigalle.ca or access our interactive brochure
For more information and images contact Isabelle Fish isabelle@ruepigalle.ca
Website: www.ruepigalle.ca
