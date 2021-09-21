Small Electrical Appliance Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Small Electrical Appliance Market 2021

Small Electrical Appliance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Small Electrical Appliance Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the small electrical appliance market is expected to grow from $60.83 billion in 2020 to $67.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $99.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%. Increased electrification especially in rural areas has contributed to the growth of the small electrical appliances market in the forecast period.

The small electrical appliances manufacturing market consists of sales of small electric appliances and electric housewares including household-type fans (except attic fans), household-type vacuum cleaners, and other electric household-type floor care machines.

Trends In The Global Small Electrical Appliance Market

Small electrical appliance manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient fans are designed to utilize minimum energy. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified ceiling fans provide cutting edge design, use latest technology and are 60% more efficient than conventional ceiling fans.

Global Small Electrical Appliance Market Segments:

The global small electrical appliance market is further segmented based on product, application, distribution channel and geography.

By Product: Household Type Fans, Household Type Vacuum Cleaners, Other Household Type Small Electric Appliances

By Application: Home, Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Supermarket & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Geography: The global small electrical appliance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Small Electrical Appliance Market Organizations Covered: AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Group Corporation, Midea, Miele & Cie. KG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, BISSELL, Bosch, iRobot Corporation, Hunter Fan Company, Casablanca, Emerson Ceiling Fans, Minka, Monte Carlo, Craftmade, Litex, Fanimation, Kichler, Crompton Greaves, Orient fans, Usha, Havells India.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

