IdeasMotors Launches a Fire App for Motorcyclists

IdeasMotors launches a crowdfunding campaign for its fire App for Motorcyclists.

We're very excited to release this app to the public. “It will literally revolutionize the motorcyclist events industry and maximize benefits for both motorcyclists’ and moto businesses alike.” — Ivars Mileika

RIGA, LATVIA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IdeasMotors launches a crowdfunding campaign for its fire App for Motorcyclists which allows users to quickly search for the latest motorcycle events on the Internet from the comfort of their own homes or on the go. The campaign goes live on September 21, 2021.

IdeasMotors mobile application contains more than 60,000 various types of motorcycle events that include festivals, shows, motorcycle rides, club meetings and parties, motocross, and other events, along with detailed descriptions and easy-to-follow directions. The app allows motorcyclists to quickly locate events and view all that they need to know about them.

The app is available free of cost for both iOS and Android users and offers a great batch of useful features and benefits:

- Ease of use

The IdeasMotors’ functionality was designed to make motorcycle trips more relaxed and fun. Users can locate motorcycle events while on their journeys or plan ahead by searching for events from the comfort of their homes. By entering details like the date and location, users can get instant access to motorcycle events without any hassle.

- Detailed descriptions

Users have access to detailed event information that includes descriptions, pictures, websites, and social networks. Everything that one could possibly need to know about a motorcyclist event is available at the tap of a button.

- Hassle-free event trips

There is currently no practical way of comfortably choosing a route while having insight on events along the way. The IdeasMotors app gives users the ability to find and attend motorcyclist events while on their journeys, allowing them to maximize their trips.

- Dynamic maps

Dynamic maps provide convenient directions to local motorcyclist events, which users can pan and zoom on their smartphones. IdeasMotors is looking to cover all motorcycle-friendly places and services in the near future. So, whether you need to take a break at services, shop for last-minute essentials, or enjoy a meal at a café or bar, the app will have it covered. Moto businesses are encouraged to contact IdeasMotors to collaborate and advertise their business where it will be seen by countless motorcyclists around the world.

- Convenient navigation

No more stressing over directions. Not a fan of Google Maps to locate an event? No problem! Users can use their preferred navigation app to locate motorcycle events.

- Global coverage

Covering motorcycle events spanning across 44 countries, users can rest assured that they’ll find events to enjoy wherever they may be. This is ideal for motorcyclists looking to travel abroad.

- Quick translation

Finding events abroad is no longer difficult. The app is available in many languages, including English, Spanish, French, etc. Ideal for frequent travelers to Europe who are unable to understand event descriptions in the local language, the app provides quick translation into the language set on the motorcyclist’s phone.

- Calendar synchronization

Never miss an event again. Users can mark events as favorites and synchronize them with their mobile phone calendars to receive the all-important notifications and reminders.

- Shared events

Planning trips with friends is easier than ever before. Users can share events with other motorcyclists who may be interested in attending. The best part - they don’t require the app to view event information!

- Smart advertising

Save on unnecessary marketing fees and target motorcyclists around the world by displaying ads through the IdeasMotors app. Since the app is developed for motorcyclists, sharing motorcyclist events through the app will generate a generous amount of traffic.

About Ideas Motors Limited LTD

Ideas Motors Limited LTD is located in Riga, Latvia, and is home to motorcyclist enthusiasts looking to make a difference for motorcyclists all around the world. They came up with an idea seven years ago while touring through France on a motorbike and encountering bad weather. There was a gap in the market for an app, which motorcyclists could use to search for and locate events regardless of their location. An app that provides access to over 60,000 motorcycle events, all at the tap of a button!

Covering the majority of the EU and the USA, the IdeasMotors app is available to download (IOS / Android). It also caters to all languages in the EU and is free!