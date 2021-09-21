13th Floor Chicago and The Old Joliet Haunted Prison Haunted Houses Both Open to the Public This Weekend

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison haunted house Bad Blood haunted house icons at 13th Floor Chicago Ghost Chamber icon at The Old Joliet Haunted Prison haunted house

13th Floor Chicago Opens Friday, September 24, from 7:30 pm to 11 pm The Old Joliet Haunted Prison Opens Saturday, September 25, from 7 pm to 11 pm

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This weekend will mark the 2021 opening season for the brand-new location of 13th Floor Chicago www.13thfloorchicago.com haunted house in Schiller Park and the all-new haunted house The Old Joliet Haunted Prison www.hauntedprison.com in Joliet.

Returning for a terrifying eighth season in Chicagoland, 13th Floor Chicago will open in a brand-new location on Friday, September 24, with two new haunted attractions, Bad Blood and The Spirit of Halloween, in one setting at 5050 River Road in Schiller Park. The new spot will also feature a carnival-like midway of games, photo opportunities, food, and beverage just down the street from the Rosemont entertainment district.

It will be the debut of The Old Joliet Haunted Prison on Saturday, September 25; this will be Chicagoland’s first and only haunted house inside a real abandoned prison. The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is located at 401 Woodruff Road in Joliet, having been closed since 2002. But now, the grounds and interior of the prison are transformed into a breathtaking haunted house with two attractions, The Forsaken and Ghost Chamber, all for the price of one ticket.

General admission ticket prices start at $19.99 at each location. Purchase tickets in advance online at 13thfloorchicago.com and hauntedprison.com.

