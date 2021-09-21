The Steven Carlson Show Announces Bold #OpenForBusiness Entrepreneurial Effort
Business barnstorm focuses on brilliant bounce back with incredible A-Team helicopter endeavor.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's a silent shutdown surging across America.
Businesses have closed their doors or tightened operating hours, fighting a losing battle for survival since lockdowns last year. It's a triple shock as worker shortages, inflation, and the disease has destroyed small business confidence during a prolonged pandemic.
It's been a rough two years for small businesses across the country.
After barely hanging, nearly 100,000 businesses that temporarily shut down have now closed their doors forever. Millions of small businesses owners discovered that they couldn't rely on the federal government during times of crisis. Stimulus programs were either too late or never came at all.
According to a new survey from Digital.com, 57% of small businesses have now closed permanently in the United States.
That's 57%.
In today's cruel climate, pandemic bruised businesses require inventive survival solutions along with a cunningly creative approach to prosperity. It is a time for small business owners to stand together, support one another, and unite for survival.
Steven Carlson, the iconic YouTube creator of The Steven Carlson Show, has figured a phenomenal way forward to ensure your business does not become a statistic.
Assembling an A-team of outstanding serial entrepreneurs, Carlson and guests will embark on a 9,000+ nautical mile by helicopter in the Spring of 2022, stopping in each of the lower 48-states. This talented team of tastemakers will visit some of America's most remarkable, strong-willed small business owners. Together they will share stories of triumph, victory, and the virtues of adapting to a new post-pandemic economy.
And Carlson will be documenting all of it.
Ten amazing guests, including @Investment Joy, @Minority Mindset, @Aubrey Janik, @Jamel Gibbs, @Rod Squad, @Mark Moss, to name a few - with over 3 Million active YouTube subscribers - will catalog some of the most amazing stories in the history of American entrepreneurship.
The Steven Carlson Show will be tracking the helicopter through GPS, allowing subscribers to watch in real-time as they fly and land at (or near) select offices for personalized media appearances and photoshoots.
Interested in securing your spot? Visit http://www.OpenFor.Business and register your business today.
If you want to support the U.S. economy, you support small businesses. Whenever you have the option, choose to shop small, eat small, and drink small.
Supporting small businesses has a significant impact on your local economy as well as the national economy. The money that goes to the business owner (and their employees) will usually stay in your local economy and be spent at other small businesses in your area. Keep the American dream alive by keeping more supporting America's Small Businesses and the incredible men & women behind them!
STEVEN CARLSON
As Chief Ambassador of the #OpenForBusiness Awareness Campaign, Steven will serve as the lead on-air host and one of two pilots during the flight. He is the host of The Steven Carlson Show on YouTube; a tech entrepreneur, real estate investor, author, and certified paramedic who loves to talk about money, business, and entrepreneur topics.
Official Website https://www.StevenCarlson.Show
https://www.OpenFor.Business
