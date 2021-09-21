DC Power Supplies Market to 2027 Featuring Artesyn Embedded Power, Acopian, AIM-TTI Among Others
Stratistics MRC report, Dc Power Supplies Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global DC Power Supplies Market is accounted for $361.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $611.05 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing demand for energy-efficient DC power supplies, growing demand for DC power supplies in IoT test applications, and rise in demand for AC-DC power supplies. However, imposition of regional/country-wise regulatory compliance and safety standards is likely to hamper the market. Some of the key players in DC Power Supplies Market include Artesyn Embedded Power, Acopian, AIM-TTI, Sophpower Electronics, Good Will Instrument, AMETEK, Chroma ATE, Keysight Technologies, Itech Electronic, Tektronix, Matsusada Precision, Kikusui Electronics, Adaptive Power Systems, Zenone Elettronica, TDK Lambda, Mean Well, Rohde & Schwarz, Magna-Power, Regatron, and B&K Precision.
On the basis of geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the growing wireless communication & infrastructure and aerospace & defense segment in countries such as the US & Canada is likely to boost the demand of DC power supplies market in the region. Moreover, expansion of wireless network & the advancements in medical equipment in the US along with stringent energy efficiency regulations and standards for power electronic products in the US and Canada are likely to contribute to the growth of the DC power supplies market.
Dc Power Supplies market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. Dc Power Supplies report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
Stratistics Market Research Consulting offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets. Our data is constantly updated and revised by team of research experts so that it always reflects the recent trends and information. We have high experience in research and consulting for different business domains to provide to the necessities of both individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to gather and analyze information.
Output Power Covered:
• High Output (100–250 kW)
• Medium Output (10–100 kW)
• Low Output (Up to 10 kW)
Types Covered:
• DC-DC
• AC-DC
Products Covered:
• Multiple-output
• Single-output
Applications Covered:
• Energy
• Wireless Communication & Infrastructure
• Aerospace, Defense, & Government Services
• Automotive
• Industrial Electronics
• Consumer Electronics
Sales Channels Covered:
• Aftermarket
• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
