Cryogenic Insulation Market To Reach $5.00 billion by 2027 | Market Size, Trends, Companies Analysis By Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Cryogenic Insulation Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cryogenic Insulation Market is accounted for $2.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.00 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. Rising environmental awareness and increasing demand for LPG/LNG from various sectors such as power generation and automotive are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, volatile raw material prices are hampering the growth of the market.
Based on the insulation material type, the plastic foams segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to their properties and widespread applications like lightweight, moisture and fire-resistant, has low thermal conductivity and density, and provides better structural performance. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the high demand from rapidly growing end-use industries such as energy & power, fast-developing economies in the region including China, India, and South Korea, and increasing investment in the energy sector, urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural development. Some of the key players profiled in the Cryogenic Insulation Market include Armacell International Holding GmbH, Rochling Group, Pittsburgh Corning Corporation, Lydall Inc., Johns Manville Inc., Imerys Minerals, Hertel, G+H Group, Dunmore Corporation, Cabot Corporation, BASF SE, Aspen Aerogels, Isover (Saint Gobain), and Amol Dicalite Limited.
Cryogenic Insulation Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods.
