THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021
H.R. __ – An act making continuing appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, and for providing emergency assistance, and for other purposes (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (10 votes)
- S. 848 – Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Education and Labor)
- S. 1828 – HAVANA Act of 2021 (Sen. Collins – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 2382 – To authorize the National Cyber Director to accept details from other elements of the Federal Government on nonreimbursable basis, and for other purposes (Sen. Portman – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 4611 – DHS Software Supply Chain Risk Management Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Torres (NY) – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4089 – Darren Drake Act, as amended (Rep. Gottheimer – Homeland Security)
- S. 1917 – K-12 Cybersecurity Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4094 – One-Stop Pilot Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security)
- H.R. 4682 – UAS Act, as amended (Rep. Guest – Homeland Security)
Members are advised that following last votes the House is expected to begin debate on H.R. 4350. The House will complete consideration of the bill later in the week.