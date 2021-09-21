THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side) at 12:00 p.m.

H.R. __ – An act making continuing appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, and for providing emergency assistance, and for other purposes (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (10 votes)

Possible Consideration of Suspensions (5 bills)

Begin Consideration of – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) (Subject to a Rule) H.R. 4350 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) (Subject to a Rule)

Members are advised that following last votes the House is expected to begin debate on H.R. 4350. The House will complete consideration of the bill later in the week.