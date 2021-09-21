Submit Release
The Pink Frog Foundation will host its 10th Annual Virtual Pink Frog Affair

An evening of Poetry, Music and Dance celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA CONTACT:
Taroue Brooks, 202-431-1119
taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

The Pink Frog Foundation will host its 10th annual Pink Frog Affair. The celebration will be virtual to ensure COVID-19 safety. This event will be an evening of poetry, music, and dance to celebrate Breast Cancer survivors and honor the memory of loved ones. The affair will be hosted by celebrity actor and comedian Jonathan Slocumb and feature award-winning gospel singer Bishop Marvin L. Sapp and other special guests.

WHO:
The Pink Frog Foundation
Pink Frog Legacy Award Recipient- Dr. Glenda Glover, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Host Committee Chair - Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, Senior Pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
Actor/Comedian- Jonathan Slocumb

PERFORMANCES BY:
Award-Winning Gospel Singer, Bishop Marvin Sapp
Dr. Joyce Johnson, renowned Spelman College organist
Step Afrika! Dance Company
Classical Music Trio The String Queens
Broadway Performer Russell Joel Brown
Celebrated Poet Dichotomy
Grammy Award-Winning Trombonist Saunders Sermons
Atlanta's Hottest Female DJ Stormy
Atlanta's Newest Gospel Sensation The Gaultiers

WHEN & WHERE:
Friday, October 1, 2021; Virtual

TICKETS:
For tickets, please visit www.thepinkfrogfoundation.org

QUESTIONS?
Members of the media are invited to attend and can direct any inquiries to Taroue Brooks by emailing taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

taroue brooks
brooks and taylor
202431119
taroue.brooks@yahoo.com

