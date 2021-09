The Pink Frog Foundation will host its 10th Annual Virtual Pink Frog Affair

An evening of Poetry, Music and Dance celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA CONTACT:Taroue Brooks, 202-431-1119taroue.brooks@yahoo.comThe Pink Frog Foundation will host its 10th Annual Virtual Pink Frog AffairAn evening of Poetry, Music and Dance celebrating Breast Cancer SurvivorsThe Pink Frog Foundation will host its 10th annual Pink Frog Affair. The celebration will be virtual to ensure COVID-19 safety. This event will be an evening of poetry, music, and dance to celebrate Breast Cancer survivors and honor the memory of loved ones. The affair will be hosted by celebrity actor and comedian Jonathan Slocumb and feature award-winning gospel singer Bishop Marvin L. Sapp and other special guests.WHO:The Pink Frog FoundationPink Frog Legacy Award Recipient- Dr. Glenda Glover, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.Host Committee Chair - Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, Senior Pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist ChurchActor/Comedian- Jonathan SlocumbPERFORMANCES BY:Award-Winning Gospel Singer, Bishop Marvin SappDr. Joyce Johnson, renowned Spelman College organistStep Afrika! Dance CompanyClassical Music Trio The String QueensBroadway Performer Russell Joel BrownCelebrated Poet DichotomyGrammy Award-Winning Trombonist Saunders SermonsAtlanta's Hottest Female DJ StormyAtlanta's Newest Gospel Sensation The GaultiersWHEN & WHERE:Friday, October 1, 2021; VirtualTICKETS:For tickets, please visit www.thepinkfrogfoundation.org QUESTIONS?Members of the media are invited to attend and can direct any inquiries to Taroue Brooks by emailing taroue.brooks@yahoo.com###