The Pink Frog Foundation will host its 10th Annual Virtual Pink Frog Affair
Taroue Brooks, 202-431-1119
taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
An evening of Poetry, Music and Dance celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors
The Pink Frog Foundation will host its 10th annual Pink Frog Affair. The celebration will be virtual to ensure COVID-19 safety. This event will be an evening of poetry, music, and dance to celebrate Breast Cancer survivors and honor the memory of loved ones. The affair will be hosted by celebrity actor and comedian Jonathan Slocumb and feature award-winning gospel singer Bishop Marvin L. Sapp and other special guests.
WHO:
The Pink Frog Foundation
Pink Frog Legacy Award Recipient- Dr. Glenda Glover, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Host Committee Chair - Rev. Dr. Jamal Bryant, Senior Pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
Actor/Comedian- Jonathan Slocumb
PERFORMANCES BY:
Award-Winning Gospel Singer, Bishop Marvin Sapp
Dr. Joyce Johnson, renowned Spelman College organist
Step Afrika! Dance Company
Classical Music Trio The String Queens
Broadway Performer Russell Joel Brown
Celebrated Poet Dichotomy
Grammy Award-Winning Trombonist Saunders Sermons
Atlanta's Hottest Female DJ Stormy
Atlanta's Newest Gospel Sensation The Gaultiers
WHEN & WHERE:
Friday, October 1, 2021; Virtual
TICKETS:
For tickets, please visit www.thepinkfrogfoundation.org
QUESTIONS?
Members of the media are invited to attend and can direct any inquiries to Taroue Brooks by emailing taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
