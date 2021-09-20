Upcoming Public Meetings This Week and Next on the Climate Action Plan

The Department of Public Service is coordinating with the Vermont Climate Council on a series of public meetings in September. Comments from participants can inform both the Climate Action Plan (CAP) under development by the Climate Council and the Comprehensive Energy Plan (CEP) being developed by the PSD. In August 2021, the PSD coordinated with the Climate Council on a series of Technical Workshops focused on electricity, buildings/thermal sector, and transportation.

Please join the Vermont Climate Council by participating in one of the upcoming public meetings either online or in person. All events are family friendly, free, and open to everyone interested in attending. Food will be provided at all in-person events. In addition, interpretation services may be made available for individuals who register in advance. Please note that in-person events are being held in outdoor pavilions or shelters and will observe COVID-19 safety protocols. All participants in attendance will be asked to wear masks.

Meeting dates, times. and locations are as follows:

For more information about the meetings, to RSVP, and to attend online, please visit the Department's 2022 Comprehensive Energy Plan webpage or the Vermont Climate Council's Get Involved webpage.