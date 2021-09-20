Governor Newsom Signs Executive Order 9.20.21

Published: Sep 20, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order waiving the application of AB 361 until October 1, 2021, when the provisions of a prior executive order that established certain requirements for public agencies to meet remotely during the COVID-19 emergency will expire.

AB 361 extends the flexibilities provided in the Governor’s prior executive order to local and state bodies to hold public meetings electronically beyond the executive order’s September 30, 2021 expiration date. The order signed today specifies that for any meetings held to determine if remote meetings are justified beyond September 30, local legislative bodies must follow the statutory requirements established by AB 361.

Today’s action provides clarity for local legislative and state bodies about the applicable requirements for holding remote meetings.

The text of the Governor's executive order can be found here.

