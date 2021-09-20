Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,981 in the last 365 days.

Correctional Officer Charged with Promoting Contraband in the First Degree

September 20, 2021

(Anchorage, AK) – On August 31, 2021, Anchorage Correctional Officer Joseph Tavai was charged with one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree and one count of promoting contraband in the first degree. These charges stem from an investigation based on a tip from an inmate at the Anchorage Correctional Complex - West that stated a correctional officer was bringing illegal contraband into the facility. The Alaska State Troopers conducted the investigation.

Misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree is a class B felony. Mr. Tavai was also charged with promoting contraband in the first degree, a class C felony. The charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted, Mr. Tavai face sentences of up to ten years of imprisonment for the B felony and five years of imprisonment for the C felony.

The Superior Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Tavai in the amount of $500 cash performance. Mr. Tavai was picked up on the warrant and bailed out. He was arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage September 17, 2021 and a pre-indictment hearing date was set for September 23, 2021 at 2:00PM.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Katholyn Runnels at (907) 269- 6306 or by email at the Office of Special Prosecutions LawOSP@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee at (907) 465-3600 or grace.lee@alaska.gov.

You just read:

Correctional Officer Charged with Promoting Contraband in the First Degree

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.