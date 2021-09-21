Introducing the First Free Athlete Management System: RockDaisy’s AMS Lite Centralizes Athlete Performance Data
Trusted by teams in the NFL, NBA, NHL and NCAA. RockDaisy puts the power of athletic performance data analysis at your fingertips.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RockDaisy – the data analysis and visualization platform designed specifically for strength coaches, sports coaches, sport scientists and researchers–is proud to announce the launch of AMS Lite: A free version of the company’s popular Athlete Management System, trusted by teams in the NFL, NBA, NHL and NCAA.
RockDaisy’s AMS Lite is mobile and tablet-friendly, and can collect data online, via text message or email. That means you can simply text or email players a form, they fill it out, and the data automatically populates AMS.RockDaisy.Com
Like all RockDaisy products, AMS Lite was designed with the sports professional in mind. The platform leverages simple point-and-click technology, so there’s no technical background needed to operate AMS.RockDaisy.Com
Here are just some of the features available in this free software:
• Clear and simple charts right out of the box
• Generate personalized athlete data collection forms and questionnaires.
• Schedule data collection via push notifications or email (in bulk to all recipients)
• Plug & Play data collection forms, reports, and dashboards.
• Customize all dashboards and reports with your collected data.
• Export your data into popular tools like Excel, and Adobe PDFs.
RockDaisy’s AMS Lite stores all athlete performance data on a single platform, allowing users to easily consolidate, compare and analyze all essential data points.
Don’t miss this opportunity to try the RockDaisy Athlete Management System (AMS)—the only free Athlete Management System on the market. Please visit: AMS.RockDaisy.Com and click [Sign Up]
Christopher Tanck
RockDaisy LLC
+1 646-243-1963
info@rockdaisy.com
