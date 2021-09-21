NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL "QUEER IN ASIA" EXPLORES REALITY OF LGBTQ+ LIFE IN CHINA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Panel Press today announces the release of Queer in Asia, a new graphic novel, online and in comicbook stores across the U.S. and Canada on September 22nd, 2021.
The new autobiographical graphic novel follows Tian Fushi, a young, gay art student living in Haimen, China, as he struggles with issues of identity, love and meaning. Recommended for ages 18+, the book features graphic scenes of violence and nudity, and paints a raw and vivid picture of the artist's personal experience.
Originally published in France under the title Chinese Queer, the graphic novel received international acclaim as an Official Selection of the Angouleme International Comics Festival in 2020. After a successful Kickstarter campaign in July 2021, the 240-page hardcover graphic novel will be released this Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021, in comicbook stores across the U.S. and Canada through Diamond Comic Distributors.
Author Seven was born in Zhejiang, China, and now lives in Hong Kong. The young Chinese artist's comics are deeply rooted in the social reality of his country. Passionate about cinema, his work draws inspiration from contemporary Hong Kong films.
Founded in 2017, Black Panel Press is an independent graphic novel publisher based in Toronto, with distribution through Ingram and Diamond Comic Distributors in the United States and Canada. The company publishes creator-owned graphic novels for adults, by artists from Europe, Asia, North and South America.
Andrew Benteau
