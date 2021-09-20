Christina DiArcangelo, CEO Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring Wins Global Impact Award
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, is excited to share that its CEO, Christina DiArcangelo, won the Global Impact Award at the Global Fundraising Stage Event hosted by the World Business Angels Investment Forum.
World Business Angel Investors Week, WBAW 2021, coordinated globally by the World Business Angels Investment Forum, is a global platform from which to campaign for solutions to critical issues of early stage equity and capital markets, startup economies and other worldwide concerns at the United Nations, the European Union, the ASEAN Economic Community, the OECD and in G20 countries and regional and local economies. This year’s global theme is Business Diplomacy for International Entrepreneurship.
“It is an immense honor to have been selected to receive the Global Impact Award at the Global Fundraising Stage event from the highly respected World Business Angel Investment Forum. I’m proud of the Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring team for making this possible. Achieving this award will motivate us to continue helping patients with unmet needs to improve their treatments and outcomes,” said Christina DiArcangelo, CEO, Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring.
For more information about Christina DiArcangelo, please visit https://www.christinadiarcangelo.com
Mike Mejer
Mike Mejer
Green Lane Communication
mike@greenlanecommunication.com